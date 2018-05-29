Teen on mend after school camp accident

Marist College Ashgrove student Connor Petterson, who was injured on a high ropes court at his school camp.

A SCHOOLBOY seriously injured in an accident on a high ropes course while at a school camp has been moved from the Intensive Care Unit and is on the mend, his school says.

Marist College Ashgrove student Connor Petterson is being slowly 'weaned off' medication and is recovering from a collapsed lung, the school says.

The 14-year-old suffered neck and head injuries after becoming entangled in a rope while on a ropes course at Adventure Alternatives at Woodford as part of a school camp last Wednesday.

He was flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

Yesterday afternoon the school emailed parents and carers to announce the teenager was doing well.

"Connor is continuing to improve and is moving to a ward today," the email read.

"He is being weaned off his medication and is slowly recovering from a collapsed lung and is progressing well.

"The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the entire Marist community for their overwhelming messages of support and ask that we continue our prayers for all people in ICU's."

The school has been documenting Connor's recovery and on Sunday reported he was conscious and sitting in a chair.

Company Adventure Alternatives said it was thankful and relieved via a social media post at the weekend.

"It is hard to put into words the joy and relief felt on hearing that Connor's wellbeing has taken a step in the right direction."