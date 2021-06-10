Menu
Police from the Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad show the drugs seized during a raid at the weekend.
News

Marijuana brownies netted in police raid

Andrew Korner
10th Jun 2021 5:00 AM
POLICE from Ipswich’s Tactical Crime Squad seized drugs including 1.5kg of marijuana brownies and 1.2kg of marijuana butter during a raid at Redbank Plains.

The June 5 raid resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old man, who was later charged with a range of offences.

It will be alleged police also found a large quantity of marijuana plants, jars of the drug, and cannabis seeds.

Drug utensils were also located and seized from the address.

The man was charged with producing marijuana, possessing marijuana, possessing drug utensils and possessing things for use in an offence.

He will appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court.

