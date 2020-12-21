Menu
A Marian grandad’s pub meal was a stroke of luck after he played the winning numbers in Keno at the Railway Hotel at Marian on Saturday.
Marian grandad’s pub meal makes him a millionaire

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
21st Dec 2020 10:44 AM | Updated: 11:29 AM
An Aussie battler and Marian grandfather will buy himself a house and set up his family for life after winning a shade more than $1 million on a Keno ticket.

The man was with his daughter when they stopped at the Railway Hotel Marian for a bite to eat on Saturday, and walked out an instant millionaire.

He won $1,056,407.50 in draw 193 on Saturday - and he still can't quite believe it.

"I was there when the win came up, it was unbelievable," he explained.

"My daughter was with me too. At first, we thought I'd won $11,000. But we kept watching the draw and all of my numbers were coming out.

"My daughter was very emotional. She was jumping up and down, screaming and crying. But I was just in complete disbelief.

"I just couldn't believe it. I picked these numbers at random, and now I'm a millionaire.

"It never dawned on me that I would become a millionaire.

"I've always had a tough life, so this changes everything for me.

"I am still overwhelmed now. This just means so much to me. It's completely life-changing.

"We went home straight after we saw the win come up and broke the news to the rest of the family. Then, we celebrated.

"I was still shaking then and I am still shaking now. God, I keep thinking I am going to wake up and this will just be a dream."

 

A Marian man won more than $1 million playing Keno at the Railway Hotel on Saturday.
When asked how he planned to enjoy life as a millionaire, the happy winner said he'd spent the rest of the weekend making plans.

"I am going to buy myself a house," he explained.

"I want to share it with my family as well."

His daughter told Keno officials she was going to "make sure he lives like a king".

"He deserves it more than anyone I know," she said.

The winning entry was purchased at Railway Hotel Marian, 41 Daly St, Marian.

Railway Hotel Marian owner Bryan Sheedy said the winning moment was one he'd remember forever.

"It was a really incredible moment," he said.

"Everyone was so stoked for him. It's such a great win right before Christmas too. I can imagine it makes for a great end to the year and a fantastic start to 2021.

"We wish him all the very best and hope he enjoys his prize."

