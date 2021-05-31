Mariah’s ‘sad’ attempt at iconic hairstyle

In the '90s, Jennifer Aniston was a style inspiration for many - even Mariah Carey.

The five-time Grammy award winner revealed Aniston's famous haircut from Friends encouraged her to try the bouncy look for herself.

In a Flashback Friday post she shared to Instagram, Carey wrote: "#FBF A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo #friends."

However, Carey's voluminous side-swept bangs and high ponytail received a stamp of approval from Aniston.

"LOVE IT," Aniston commented under the image along with a fire emoji.

Mariah Carey posted this photo on Instagram.

While the hairstyle Carey sported in her photo is not an exact haircut Aniston had when she played Rachel Green in the second season of Friends, it had similarities.

The second season was notably the peak of the series with 29.4 million viewers in the US on average, according to archived Nielsen data.

During this time, Aniston's haircut became known as "The Rachel" and grew to become a popular hairstyle that celebrities and everyday women would request in the late '90s.

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel from Friends.

Although Aniston, 52, complimented Carey, 51, on her Rachel-inspired hairstyle, the actress has gone on record saying she didn't like the haircut on herself.

"I was not a fan of the 'Rachel'. That was kind of cringey for me," Aniston told Glamour magazine in 2015. "Looking back - honestly, even during that time - I couldn't do it on my own. I needed [my hairstylist] Chris [McMillan] attached to my hip. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow-dryer."

In recent years, Aniston has mostly donned long and sleek hairstyles.

Aniston notably wore this style in the Friends: The Reunion special, which is now streaming on Binge.

Jennifer Aniston in the Friends reunion. Picture: Warner Bros Entertainment Inc/Binge

