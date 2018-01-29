Margot’s surprising new role

OSCAR nominee Margot Robbie is the latest Aussie star to join the cast of the Dundee 'movie' ... but what is this project really?

Rumours have swirled online that is it an ad for Australian tourism, due to be screened during next Monday's Super Bowl.

News Corp Australia has learned Ruby Rose has also shot a part, as has Hugh Jackman (the Wolverine star previously confirmed his involvement on Twitter).

Thor star Chris Hemsworth - the face of Tourism Australia - appeared in the first trailer for the projects - titled Dundee: The Son Of A Legend Returns Home - and co-starring American comedian Danny McBride as the son of Crocodile Dundee.

Now, Robbie has today fuelled further intrigue about it, posting a photo of her and Paul Hogan who played the iconic character.

She captioned the image: "This Aussie legend!".

Coming soon (or is it?) ... Chris Hemsworth and Danny McBride in Dundee. Picture: Supplied

Released in 1986, Crocodile Dundee earned $328 million at the box office.

If the star power assembled for the Dundee: The Son Of A Legend Returns Home TV ad is anything to go by, it is one seriously big budget production.

Robbie is, of course, nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for her role as disgraced skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.

She was honoured this weekend at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles.

"I believe in luck but I believe in making your own luck even more," she said at the event.

"I also believe that waiting for doors to open or opportunities to come knocking probably means that you'll be waiting a really long time.

"You're better off going and knocking down those doors yourself."