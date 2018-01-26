Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Margot ‘would totally go back’ to Neighbours

Oscar-nominee Margot Robbie has not ruled out a return to Neighbours. Picture: Christian Gilles
Oscar-nominee Margot Robbie has not ruled out a return to Neighbours. Picture: Christian Gilles
by The Sun

MARGOT Robbie could be in line for a sensational return to enduring soap Neighbours despite now being an Oscar-nominated actress.

The 27-year-old achieved a lifelong dream after being put up for the Best Actress gong for her role in ice skating drama I, Tonya.

Speaking to Who magazine, she said: "Yeah, I think I would, totally.

"We could get the whole gang back together. I'd be in."

Margot Robbie played Donna Freedman in Neighbours from 2008 until 2011. Picture: Supplied
Margot Robbie played Donna Freedman in Neighbours from 2008 until 2011. Picture: Supplied

Robbie looked stunning as ever as she glammed up on the red carpet of the Sydney premiere for film I, Tonya on earlier this week, reports The Sun.

The blonde beauty channelled screen legend Marilyn Monroe in The Seven Year Itch with her plunging dress for the occasion.

She posed for snaps with fans after arriving on the red carpet.

Robbie showcased her Cinderella style in her slashed front gown, and added a tougher edge to her look with her hair in a ponytail.

The star recently received a Best Actress BAFTA nomination for her role as Tonya - and is hotly tipped for a gong at the glittering awards ceremony in London next month. She has also been nominated for the Best Actress Oscar.

I, Tonya is a biographical film which follows the career of former figure skater Tonya and her fall from grace.

The film begins with a four-year-old Tonya being forced to ice skate by her mother, who soon takes her child out of school so that she can focus on the sport.

Star and producer of I, Tonya, Margot Robbie, took a selfie with Sydney moviegoers during a special screening of I, Tonya. Picture: Supplied
Star and producer of I, Tonya, Margot Robbie, took a selfie with Sydney moviegoers during a special screening of I, Tonya. Picture: Supplied

Tonya soon finds love with abusive Jeff Gillooly, who becomes implicated in an attack on Tonya's rival Nancy Kerrigan prior to the 1994 Winter Olympics.

She soon finds herself in court and her future in the sport is brought into jeopardy.

After proving her talent on Aussie TV, Robbie's career moved to films.

The star celebrates her Oscar nomination with brother Cameron earlier this week. Picture: Instagram
The star celebrates her Oscar nomination with brother Cameron earlier this week. Picture: Instagram

She featured in 2012 rom-com About Time, before landing her most famous role to date.

Margot worked alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill as she filmed for Academy Award-winning film The Wolf Of Wall Street.

 

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  margot robbie neighbours oscars

Your guide to Australia Day in Ipswich, Springfield

Your guide to Australia Day in Ipswich, Springfield

Bumper events guide, what's open, weather forecast and how to get there

WEATHER: Get out and enjoy your national day

CAST OFF: The Reel! Wivenhoe Classic fishing competition has been unveiled.

There is only a very slight chance of some light showers

Police on water as dams get popular

SAFETY IN NUMBERS: Seqwater compliance officer Amber Blake with Inspector Keith McDonald.

Revellers can expect agencies to ramp up patrols on Australia Day

AM honour sweet reward for Ipswich beekeeper

THE BUZZ: Trevor Weatherhead has received an Australia Day award for his contribution to beekeeping.

Farmer's contribution to the industry formally recognised

Local Partners

Copperfield: ‘Don’t rush to judgment’

A FORMER teenage model has alleged David Copperfield sexually assaulted her, but the magician sent out a tweet pointing to being “falsely accused in the past”

Oprah says no to presidential run

Oprah Winfrey’s recent Golden Globe speech has been described as inspiring.

OPRAH Winfrey has crushed the hearts of many Democrat supporters

Julia and Chris ready for another rumble in the jungle

Chris Brown and Julia Morris host the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

A NEW crop of celebrities are on their way to South Africa.

AUSTRALIA DAY: What's on in Ipswich

Australia Day at Robelle Lagoon.

Eight things to do today

Sophie Monk splits up with Stu Laundy

Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy have split. Picture: Supplied/Instagram

Monk confirmed the news in a late-night Instagram post.

Hungry? Tuck in to one of these eating comps on Australia Day

IT'S ON: The Racehorse Hotel is having a pie eating competition on Australia Day. Brittany Jordan shows how it's done.

Pies, lamingtons, pavlovas and more on the menu

I’m A Celeb stars ‘only in it for the money’

Former I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Akmal Saleh. Picture: Channel Ten.

Akmal Saleh says there is only one thing motivating the bunch of B-listers