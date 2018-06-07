Margie's valuable role provides immense joy

TRACK PASSION: Long-serving Winternationals official Margaret Kreis with the modified car of Stephan Gouws racing at Willowbank Raceway this weekend.

TRACK PASSION: Long-serving Winternationals official Margaret Kreis with the modified car of Stephan Gouws racing at Willowbank Raceway this weekend.

WHEN Margaret "Margie Modified'' Kreis spends time with her other family this weekend, any tears of anxiety will be replaced with incredible joy.

That's because the long-serving, loyal Ipswich motorsport official gains tremendous satisfaction at each year's Winternationals.

Having battled depression, Margie shows how working as a volunteer among supportive people can be a positive experience.

"It's my saviour,'' Margie said, with tears in her eyes.

"The people that I work with are just incredible.''

She loves the sport and everyone involved with it at Willowbank Raceway.

That's highlighted by her 41-year involvement with the Winternationals, where the latest four-day event blasts off at Willowbank Raceway this morning.

Margie has been at every Winternats meeting since December 1977 when drag racing competition was held at Surfers Paradise International Raceway.

But growing up in Rosewood and living in Ipswich all her life, she was thrilled when the Willowbank Raceway was opened in 1985.

"It was sad when Surfers closed but we were so lucky we had Willowbank,'' she said, reflecting on her four decades serving the high-powered sport.

"You feel a great achievement.

"It's fun. You have fun. You meet so many incredible people from everywhere.''

Margaret Kreis has been a Willowbank Raceway official for 40 years. Rob Williams

The Flinders View official started her scrutineering and preparatory work yesterday, making sure the competitors were properly entered and ready to race.

Her work with modified racers continues this morning before she can enjoy another four days of international quality racing at the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct.

With more than 500 competitors entered, Margie offers a simple reason when asked what is most satisfying about her role.

"Everything,'' she said, with a warming smile.

"With the officials' team - all of them really but especially scrutineering - it's just another family.''

She has built terrific relationships with the competitors, many of whom she has watched race as families through the generations.

They include the Bellert Racing clan where Phil, Kath, Kellie, Tony and Alex maintain a strong connection to the sport.

"It's wonderful,'' Margie said, having watched the children of racers start in junior dragsters and follow in their parents' footsteps.

Margie also appreciates the thousands of fans who help create such a buzz of excitement at the annual Winternationals events.

"They make it. They just come to see the best racing,'' she said.

"It's an incredible program that they have from Top Fuellers to Junior Dragsters and everything in between.''

She became an official after dating her future husband John, a five-time Winternationals winner and former national champion in bikes competition.

"When I met John in '74, I'd never heard of drag racing,'' she said.

But after some time watching John and other drag racers compete at Surfers Paradise, Margie asked about becoming an official.

Her previous work in administration and with the Queensland Police proved valuable attributes.

After talking to Surfers Paradise meeting director John Winterburn in 1976, former Rosewood State High School student Margie accepted the offer to get involved.

John and Margie got married in 1977. John, who worked at Ipswich State High School, won multiple awards during more than 20 years on the drag strip.

He has been a tower of support for Margie.

"When he stopped racing, I said 'but don't think I'm going to stop','' Margie said. "It's been very good.''

Since being made welcome in the sport four decades ago, Margie has created her own popularity, mainly in the modified bracket.

Along the way, she's been recognised with her own awards, including 15 and 25 year milestones.

Asked about her future roles in drag racing, she said she'd like to continue "as long as I can''.

With people like Keith Dean, Craig Vogler and scrutineer team leaders supporting her, Margie has plenty to offer for those years ahead.