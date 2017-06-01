Margaret Court controversy: 'Free speech works both ways'

TENNIS great Margaret Court has continued with her controversial criticism of gay marriage and slammed The Project for its "disgusting” treatment of her during an interview last week.

There are calls to have her name stripped from Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena after the 74-year-old announced she would stop using Qantas "where possible” in protest at the airline's promotion of same-sex marriage.

Tennis Australia and the operators of Melbourne and Olympic Parks have all distanced themselves from her comments, but Court believes she has earned the honour of having the arena named after her.

"I think it's something I deserved... I've earnt those honours and accolades and awards,” she said.

Women tennis players Martina Navratilova and Richel Hogenkamp are among those calling for the Margaret Court Arena to be renamed.

Speaking on Sky News with Andrew Bolt, Court, a current Christian minister, said she felt bullied after her Qantas comments sparked a fierce backlash.

"I think that was disgusting, actually, the way they did not let me speak,” she said.

"They didn't want to hear what I had to say; all they wanted was for people to hear what they had to say.”

What do you think about this? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Jaqalena Brooks - "She is entitled to her opinion and, yes, she was treated appallingly... this is Australia, Waleed... everyone is entitled to speak their mind.”

Lachlan McClure - "Yes she is but that doesn't mean she is free from criticism or opposing argument. She stated her opinion, and then he told her why she was wrong. Free speech works both ways.”

Bob Ellwood - "She has a right to voice her views but unfortunately because she has different views to someone she's the bad person. So much for a free opinion.”

Chris Ravoalavoson - "Freedom of speech is not a one-way thing. If she has the right to express her opinion, surely people have the same right to challenge it. She wasn't silenced. Her opinion was heard loud and clear. She didn't get killed or jailed for it. She stirred a controversy.

"Now she has to deal with the consequences. It's as simple as that. If she couldn't handle it, maybe she shouldn't have started it.”

Nicole Chapple - "Who cares what a has-been tennis player thinks. It's not like she found a cure for a deadly disease or anything. She was good at chasing a ball. She thought apartheid was a good idea too. Time she went back to the history books and let the next generation get on with it.”

Jack Robinson - "I think that she's a hypocrite. She's promoting tolerance not acceptance.

"You can't say you have nothing against gay people, and then in the same sentence say that you're opposed to them (us) being able to get married.

"If I can accept other people's beliefs and still live out my life unaffected by their way of life then how is it so hard for others?”