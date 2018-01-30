Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Maree Crabtree suspicions raised by doctors 20 years ago

Murder accused Maree Crabtree.
Murder accused Maree Crabtree.
by The Courier-Mail

A DOCTOR raised concerns some 20 years ago that murder suspect Maree Crabtree was admitting her five-year-old daughter to hospital with fake illnesses.

The Australian reports that Michael Ryan from Sydney's Royal Alexandra Hospital for Children wrote a report in 1997 suggesting Ms Crabtree's then five-year-old daughter might be the victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, police say.

Ms Crabtree's daughter had repeatedly visited hospital since she was born.

Dr Ryan's report, given to the St George Community Services Centre, raised concerns that the girl could be going through undue testing, procedures and hospitalisation.

Murder accused Maree Crabtree.
Murder accused Maree Crabtree.

Ms Crabtree was last week charged with the prolonged poisoning and physical and mental abuse of the same daughter, now aged 25.

She has also been accused of causing the deaths of her two other children,

the poisoning death of that same daughter, as well as her son. Jonathan, 26, in July last year and Erin, 18, in September 2012.

In allegations which have shocked the nation, Crabtree is accused of forcing the children to take prescription medication and portraying their deaths as suicides as she claimed life insurance payouts worth about $1 million.

She also allegedly enjoyed an exotic cruise holiday with Jonathan and another family member who cannot be named, while Erin lay dead in their Riverstone Crossing home.

Topics:  court crime maree crabtree police

Pensioner sentenced over $9000 Oxycodone deals

Pensioner sentenced over $9000 Oxycodone deals

A PENSIONER who supplemented his pension by selling his pain pills received a jail sentence for his offending.

Husband 'was dying for help' to end the terminal pain

ASSISTANCE: Liz Whitton is calling for voluntary euthanasia laws after she watched her husband die a painful death.

Glenn Whitton toyed with the thought of taking his own life.

QLD WEATHER: Temps to drop by almost 10C with cool change

Ruby Cummins, 12, from Uki cools off at Snapper Rocks. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The cooler weather will coincide with potential showers

Shop staff wise to mum's car seat antics

Ipswich Police Station and Courthouse.

The new offence was "a deliberate deceitful act'

Local Partners