Maree Crabtree suspicions raised by doctors 20 years ago

A DOCTOR raised concerns some 20 years ago that murder suspect Maree Crabtree was admitting her five-year-old daughter to hospital with fake illnesses.

The Australian reports that Michael Ryan from Sydney's Royal Alexandra Hospital for Children wrote a report in 1997 suggesting Ms Crabtree's then five-year-old daughter might be the victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, police say.

Ms Crabtree's daughter had repeatedly visited hospital since she was born.

Dr Ryan's report, given to the St George Community Services Centre, raised concerns that the girl could be going through undue testing, procedures and hospitalisation.

Murder accused Maree Crabtree.

Ms Crabtree was last week charged with the prolonged poisoning and physical and mental abuse of the same daughter, now aged 25.

She has also been accused of causing the deaths of her two other children,

the poisoning death of that same daughter, as well as her son. Jonathan, 26, in July last year and Erin, 18, in September 2012.

In allegations which have shocked the nation, Crabtree is accused of forcing the children to take prescription medication and portraying their deaths as suicides as she claimed life insurance payouts worth about $1 million.

She also allegedly enjoyed an exotic cruise holiday with Jonathan and another family member who cannot be named, while Erin lay dead in their Riverstone Crossing home.