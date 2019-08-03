Marburg's time for 'classic' fun

TROT TACTICS

JUST one more sleep to Classic day at the Marburg trots.

Come and join us as the Marburg Pacing Association comes of age, celebrating for the first time with feed giant BARASTOC in the running of the Three Year Old Classics, the Derby for the colts and geldings and the Oaks for the fillies.

It's a great racing program with a heap of features making it a family day in the country not to be missed.

UTAB van is on course, along with a "funny money” bookmaker, cancer fund raffle and pick the last seven winners for a share of $1350.

Kids features include the Animal Petting Zoo and the Nuclear Obstacle Course, free and supervised face painting, mini-trot races, Fashions On The Field at 2pm (six divisions).

Great food and beverages are on offer, including home cooked roast pork rolls, burgers and top desserts.

Admission is $5 for adults, members and pensioners $3.

The all important race book is $3.

The best is saved for last. We will be raffling off four family passes to the EKKA. See you there.

Tax wrangle

A THOUGHT-provoking piece in The Verdict by Nathan Exelby in last week's Sunday Mail.

It focussed on the Point Of Consumption Tax wrangle, posing more questions than it answers.

To gain lasting support for a further tax on racing, it is clear there must be some benefit for three of the four parties involved - Racing Queensland, Tabcorp and the State Government.

The fourth party, the punters, will receive only a reduced dividend, and have no say in the matter.

Strangely, no one in the halls of power has, or is likely to suggest, that all concerned make a genuine effort to improve turnover by producing a quality, punter friendly wagering product based on the principle of a reliable and easily understood form line.

Perhaps the resultant increase in turnover might render the POC unnecessary.

It might also allow the harness code to stand on its own two feet.

Handy tips

FOR Albion Park tonight.

R1: Box trifecta 1-4-12: Secret Jack-Royal Story (B Hewitt)-Tom Me Gun (N McMullen).

R2: Quinella 1-8: ThatswhatIsaid (B Barnes) and Vasari (H Barnes).

R3: Quinella 1-8: Renee Dale (K Rasmussen) and Ballerina Couru (P McMullen).

R4: Box trifecta 1-6-8: Aqua Miss-Rocknroll Emma-Elle Yeah (C Rauchenberger).

R5: E/w 1: Maretti (C Geary).

R6: Quinella 1-6: Tennyson Bromac (G Dixon) and Mattgregor (P McMullen).

R7: E/w 1: Watch Pulp Fiction (Chantal).

R8: Box trifecta 1-2-5: My Ultimate Bondi- My Ultimate Hanna-My Ultimate Star.

R9: Box trifecta 4-6-8: Southern Alps (G Dixon)-Justabitnoisy (D Lee)-Empire Bay (P McMullen).

Marburg selections

FOR tomorrow's meeting at the Marburg Showgrounds (fields in Saturday's QT).

Race 1: 9-8-3 - My Precious Yankee, Norah's Fling, Soh Twisted.

Race 2: 3-5-6 - Black Jewel, Light Horse, Thankheavyenforgirls.

Race 3: 5-3-7 - Ruato Bay, Crowning Glory, Call Me Yours.

Race 4: 1-6-7 - Shakin Shakira, Raging Inferno, Elzboy.

Race 5: 4-7-8 - Major Slip Up, Feelinforararainbow, Trojan Banner.

Race 6: 5-4-2 - Sports Story, Malibu Dream, Shesfeelinprecious.

Race 7: 4-3-8 - Pacquin, Torque Feels Good, Goal Kicker.

Race 8: 2-4-9 - Domestic Art, Live In Style, Riverleigh Jeff.

Race 9: 3-7-9 - Oliver Winkle, Wills, Drive The Dream.

Honour board

A SERIOUS bunch on the driver's side of the leader board this week. Adam Richardson remained on top with a solid four winners. However, there were four others in hot pursuit - Adam Sanderson, Pete McMullen, Matt Elkins, and Hayden Barnes - all there on thee wins apiece. Darrell Graham, Chantal Turpin, and Alistair Barnes shared the training honours with two winners apiece. Most pleasing was Manoflisa at Redcliffe where Lola Weidemann and Kevin Annets combined to get the bikkies.

Redcliffe, July 26: Studleirh Stride (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Proficient (Justin Elkins for Trvor Lambourn); Bill Haley (kylie Rasmussen for Darrell Graham); Montana Express (Hayden Barnes for Brett Cargill).

Albion Park, July 27: Mafuta Vautin (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham); Wee Jimmy (Nathan Dawson for Mark Rees); Mach Alert (Kelli Dawson for Ian Gurney); A Good Chance (Justin Elkins for Donny Smith).

Redcliffe, July 28: Caesars Astrum (Adam Richardson for Richard Hutchinson); Scott Tom (Adam Richardson for Mick Benham); Alot Of Cost (Matt Elkins for Donny Smith); Malibu Dream (Narissa McMullen for Peter Donohoe).

Albion Park, July 30: Justabitlikemum (Pete McMullen for Doug Lee); Lavros Texas (chris Geary for Jay Edmunds); Left A Hurrikane (Adam Richardson for Chris Monte); Miss Blue Glory (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes); Cardles From Heaven (Adam Sanderson for Ian Gurney); Cobbler Lane (Adam Richardson for Warren Hinze).

Redcliffe, July 31: Mach Torque (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Lets Dig It (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Cam you Feel It (Matt Elkins for Damo Shaw); Monumental (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes); Princess Katerina (Kay Crone); Ginatiano (Adam Sanderson for Rod Hinze).

Redcliffe, August 1: Feeling Classy (Matt Elkins for Vic Frost); Lord Digby (Kylie Rasmussen for Jason Carkeet); Manoflisa (Lola Weidemann for Kevin Annetts); Impetuoso (Narissa McMullen for Ken Belford).