Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAMILY AFFAIR: Corporal Matthew Kennedy with his step-daughters Molly and Charlize and partner Renee Renner at Marburg's Anzac service.
FAMILY AFFAIR: Corporal Matthew Kennedy with his step-daughters Molly and Charlize and partner Renee Renner at Marburg's Anzac service. Andrew Korner
News

Marburg's Anzac spirit grows

Andrew Korner
by
25th Apr 2018 11:19 AM

MARBURG is only a small town but it puts on a mighty show for Anzac Day.

Several hundred people lined Queen St for the parade, before crowding into the park around the community centre for the service.

Joining a handful of servicemen and women and veterans from dozens of conflicts since World War II, were members of the Marburg Memorial Light Horse Troupe, SES volunteers, and local school children.

Leading the contingent of veterans was Roy Greentree, who saw battle in New Guinea after signing up with the RAAF in Gatton as a 17-year-old.

Now 95, he is among the few surviving WWII veterans in Ipswich.

Members of the Marburg Memorial Light Horse Troupe join the march on Queen St ahead of the Anzac Day ceremony.
Members of the Marburg Memorial Light Horse Troupe join the march on Queen St ahead of the Anzac Day ceremony. Andrew Korner

Joining the parade and ably supported by his loving family was Corporal Matthew Kennedy. Donning medals from his service in Afghanistan and East Timor, the Hatton Vale Royal Australian Army member of 14 years was joined in the parade by step-daughter and Minden State School student Molly Renner.

World War II veteran Roy Greentree joined the Anzac parade in Marburg again this year.
World War II veteran Roy Greentree joined the Anzac parade in Marburg again this year. Andrew Korner

Having also attended the Laidley Dawn Service yesterday, Corporal Kennedy returned to Laidley later in the day to march with his older step-daughter Charlize.

"I'm an air crew instructor,” he said.

"We look after the guns, hoist, dangerous good and passengers - pretty much everything from the back of the pilot's seat.

Brett Hann sings Christmas 1915 at the Marburg Anzac ceremony.
Brett Hann sings Christmas 1915 at the Marburg Anzac ceremony. Andrew Korner

RAAF member Bevan Victor has been attending the Margburg service for a decade and said it had grown.

"I've come every year for 10 years and it's getting bigger and bigger,” he said.

anzac day 2018 marburg anzac day
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    FLYPAST: When to see Globemaster, Super Hornets on Anzac Day

    FLYPAST: When to see Globemaster, Super Hornets on Anzac Day

    News AS PART of the Anzac Day celebrations, the air force will put on a show for residents across Queensland.

    Postcards reveal the story of a digger at Gallipoli

    Postcards reveal the story of a digger at Gallipoli

    News The story of Henry Lobb was a closely guarded one for many years.

    'I was going for a ride': Drunk biker avoids injury in crash

    'I was going for a ride': Drunk biker avoids injury in crash

    News He told police he drank seven cans of bourbon and coke

    • 25th Apr 2018 10:15 AM
    Man jailed over attack on child after dinner party

    Man jailed over attack on child after dinner party

    News Goat breeder guilty of three counts of indecent treatment of a child

    • 25th Apr 2018 10:12 AM

    Local Partners