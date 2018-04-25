Marburg's Anzac spirit grows

FAMILY AFFAIR: Corporal Matthew Kennedy with his step-daughters Molly and Charlize and partner Renee Renner at Marburg's Anzac service.

FAMILY AFFAIR: Corporal Matthew Kennedy with his step-daughters Molly and Charlize and partner Renee Renner at Marburg's Anzac service. Andrew Korner

MARBURG is only a small town but it puts on a mighty show for Anzac Day.

Several hundred people lined Queen St for the parade, before crowding into the park around the community centre for the service.

Joining a handful of servicemen and women and veterans from dozens of conflicts since World War II, were members of the Marburg Memorial Light Horse Troupe, SES volunteers, and local school children.

Leading the contingent of veterans was Roy Greentree, who saw battle in New Guinea after signing up with the RAAF in Gatton as a 17-year-old.

Now 95, he is among the few surviving WWII veterans in Ipswich.

Members of the Marburg Memorial Light Horse Troupe join the march on Queen St ahead of the Anzac Day ceremony. Andrew Korner

Joining the parade and ably supported by his loving family was Corporal Matthew Kennedy. Donning medals from his service in Afghanistan and East Timor, the Hatton Vale Royal Australian Army member of 14 years was joined in the parade by step-daughter and Minden State School student Molly Renner.

World War II veteran Roy Greentree joined the Anzac parade in Marburg again this year. Andrew Korner

Having also attended the Laidley Dawn Service yesterday, Corporal Kennedy returned to Laidley later in the day to march with his older step-daughter Charlize.

"I'm an air crew instructor,” he said.

"We look after the guns, hoist, dangerous good and passengers - pretty much everything from the back of the pilot's seat.

Brett Hann sings Christmas 1915 at the Marburg Anzac ceremony. Andrew Korner

RAAF member Bevan Victor has been attending the Margburg service for a decade and said it had grown.

"I've come every year for 10 years and it's getting bigger and bigger,” he said.