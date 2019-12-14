Marburg sharing in festive spirit

Marburg races again on December 22, providing an ideal lead-up to Christmas. Picture: Rob Williams

TROT TACTICS

THE Christmas celebration is just a few days away and, for a warm-up, Marburg is racing tomorrow week.

Slip out to “the Burg” on December 22 for a great day’s racing, with all the green and red festive trimmings.

We will have plentiful supplies of economically priced cold beverage, Christmas burgers and other various eats plus desserts - a great lead-in to Wednesday’s feast.

The TAB van will be on course, with ‘funny money” bookie, “pick the last seven” worth $1900 (share), Santa, mini-trotters and a free supervised water slide for the kids.

Highlight it on your calendar as the last Marburg meeting for 2019.

Admission is adults $5, members and pensioners $3 and the all-important race book $3.

Head held high

A LOT of people believe in the expression or description of “dumb animals” when applied to bulk numbers of four-legged creatures.

Spend a long time with horses and you find that the above does not always apply.

An illustration of this occurred after Race 2, the Walloon Bakery Maiden Pace at Marburg last Sunday.

The winner was Bronski Baby, raced by Norm Annetts, trained by Trent Hodges and driven by Noel Parrish.

Bronski Baby is a neat little gelding, modestly endowed with ability. However, after the post race interview, Bronski Baby went back down to the stable area as if he had just won the Inter-dominion.

His head was high, his ears pricked and a spring in his step. Centre stage at last.

He knew he had won, and was as proud as a peacock about the whole business.

Elite racing in NZ

WHAT was once the pinnacle of Australasian harness racing will be decided in Auckland, New Zealand tonight.

Kiwi brothers Mark and Barry Purdon are poised to dominate Saturday night’s Inter Dominion Pacers Grand Final at Alexandra Park, Auckland with several runners making the Grand Final in Australasia’s biggest harness event.

This also applies to the Trotters Grand Final with the Mark and Natalie Rasmussen trained Winterfell drawing beautifully in gate two.

Throughout the series, Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen’s All Stars Barn have provided winners each night with red hot favourite Ultimate Sniper going through undefeated Cruz Bromac winning a heat after being placed in the other two, while Chase Auckland finished second on all three occasions.

The Fixer and Ashley Locaz also raced well enough to make the cut.

Barry’s A G’s White Socks was the surprise of the series, winning two heats and Mach Shard was consistent all the way through.

With seven of the 12 starters, it will be a huge shock should any other stable receive the accolade of preparing the winner.

Looking at the Trotters Final which goes before the Pacers, it appears that the Purdon/Rasmussen team will prevail with short priced favourite Winterfell due to his perfect gate two draw.

Sadly, the replacement of the traditional standing start with realistic handicaps went by the board years ago, and what really was Australasia’s supreme test of the standardbred at both gaits, became yet another victim of the mobile barrier.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: Box trifecta 1-4-8: Bee Gees Bandit (J Elkins)-Three Mugs In (N Dawson)-Charming Major (B Barnes).

R2: Quinella 1-8: Run Boy Run (P McMullen) and Takitimu Express (G Elkins).

R3: Quinella 1-8: Major Harry (A Richardson) and Montana Chief (A Sanderson).

R4: E/w 2: Caesars Astrum (C Geary).

R5: Box trifecta 2-8-9: Late Night Date (R Gorman)-Senora Rapido (B Barnes)-Ballerina Couru (H Barnes).

R6: Quinella 1-2: Sparkling Cullect (A Richardson) And Clintal Do (D March).

R7: Box trifecta 3-8-10: Wee Man Trouble (A Sanderson)-Gee Up Neddy (H Barnes)- Northern Muscle (A Richardson).

R8: Quinella 1-2: Seeuinnashville (C Geary) and Casino Tommy (N Dawson).

R9: Box trifecta 1-3-10: Rosehill Magic (A Richardson)-Reign On Me (P Diebert)-Empire Bay (P McMullen).. R 10: Box trifecta in four 2-6-8-10: Princess Kenny (P Morris)-Any Old Way (N Dawson)-Just a Bit Noisy (C Geary)-Our Overanova (G Dixon).

Honour board

HIGH-flyers on the leaderboard this week with Pete McMullen the top scoring driver with seven wins, Narissa McMullen close up on six and Kelli Dawson in there, getting the nod on four occasions.

Trainers John McMullen and Ron Sallis tied the trainer’s result with four winners apiece. Chantal Turpin led in three of the best.

Most pleasing was Team Turpin McMullen getting the first Summer Carnival feature with Mattgregor. Ipswich factor: 27/50.

