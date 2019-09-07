Marburg serves up top day out

TROT TACTICS

LOOKING for something to do on Monday afternoon?

Rock on out to Marburg and enjoy the spring air, along with a healthy serve of country trotting.

Full UTAB facilities, great burgers and other Marburg traditionals, plus cheap beverages will be on offer.

An eight race program is being run with a "pick the last seven winners" coupon in the race book worth $1400 (share basis).

It's a chance to watch exciting harness on the 700 metre Marburg circuit, where you can pick out your fancy going down the back straight and get close in the charge for home.

The first race is at 12.52pm.

The lucky last is at 5.07pm.

Race books are $3.

A reminder that nomination forms for the Marburg Pacing Association AGM close at 5pm on Monday.

Forms are available at tomorrow morning's jump-outs or at Monday's race meeting.

Huge potential breeding boost

IT'S more good news for the future of the trotter in Queensland.

After last week's report of the success of the 2yo series, more from the RQ website.

Racing Queensland and Haras de Trotteurs' initiative to breed more trotters in the Sunshine State bore fruit at Egmont Park Stud last Friday (August 30). The first of 14 broodmares offered - six-year-old Muscles Yankee mare Yankee Duchess - gave birth to a Used To Me filly at 4.20pm. She was due on September 15.

Used To Me is a French stallion, who won almost $650,000 in stakes. He and the unraced Yankee Duchess were part of the breeding concept initiated last year by Racing Queensland and international breeders, Haras de Trotteurs.

Racing Queensland's Harness Development Strategy Manager David Brick said the partnership gave participants the chance to win and take ownership of one of 14 well-bred broodmares.

"The offer was open to breeders, trainers, owners and trotting enthusiasts, and includes the ownership of a mare, with a free service to one of Haras des Trotteurs' stallions for the first year. The winners could have gone to any stallion but they were offered a free service to Used To Me, Dreamcatcher, and En Solitaire," Brick said.

Brick also paid a tribute to Haras de Trotteurs and Yabby Dam Farms principal Pat Driscoll and prominent trotting owner Jeroen Nieuwenburg for initiating the concept.

"Many thanks must go to Pat for this generous offer to help stimulate breeding in Queensland, and to Jeroen, who has been pivotal in helping to get it off the ground," Brick said.

Nieuwenburg said he initially made contact with Driscoll.

"The participants are extremely grateful, and it has provided the baseline for the confidence to go forward,'' he said.

"The number of trotting foals are booming, and I can't wait to see improved aged-racing coming here for trotters. Good luck to all the trotting breeders. Show us your photos.''

Driscoll too said he was a passionate supporter of the trotting gait and was delighted that the initiative had kick-started the breeding of trotters in Queensland and the introduction of two-year-old trotting races in the state.

Driscoll said the offer was open to breeders, trainers, owners and trotting enthusiasts and includes the ownership of a mare, with a free service to one of Haras des Trotteurs' stallions for the first year.

Driscoll said the concept was a 'no brainer'. "I personally love trotters and wanted to provide a more solid base for them here in Queensland,'' he said.

"They are a much more majestic animal than pacers.

"Trotting is international whereas pacing seems to only be run in Australasia and North America. There is huge potential to be had here in Queensland.''

It's all good.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: Box trifecta 1-5-6 - Ima Top Tycoon (N McMullen)-Squire (R Morris)-Ima Black Beauty (G Dixon).

R2: E/w 3 - Somewhereoverarainbow (G Dixon).

R3: Quinella 2-7 - Gina Mach (T Dawson) and Stevie Dee (A Sanderson).

R4: Quinella 3-10 - Havana Moon (N McMullen) and Feel The Reign (P McMullen).

R5: Box trifecta 2-4-9 - Our Sequel (R Morris)-Royal Lincoln (J Wallace)-Brads Luck (G Dixon).

R6: E/w 1 - Rocknroll Emma (G Dixon).

R7: box trifecta - 6-7-8: Maybe To The Max (N McMullen)-Empire Bay (P McMullen)-Our Overanova (G Dixon).

R8: E/w 4: Coast Warning (H Barnes).

Marburg guide

Tips and comment for Monday's meeting at the Marburg Showgrounds.

Race 1 tips: 2-3-1-8.

MYRTLE BEACH: Improving speed and manners, trained here.

ILLAWONG CHAMPERS: Top driver will be looking to lead and dictate terms.

MAKIN GOOD: On debut, has a heap of talent. Front running driver.

MY PRECIOUS YANKEE: Freshened up, will be put in the race sooner rather than later.

Race 2 tips: 1-3-5.

WHATA STRIDE: Likely leader. Gets every chance here.

DATSGOOD: Last start winner. Chance to repeat.

ITZ MAJOR LOOK: Wide draw but will get a trail into the action.

Race 3 tips: 1-7-9.

LIGHT HORSE: Ace draw helps a lot, goes well this track.

FLASHING GOOD TIME: Bobs up now and then, gets an easy trail at little cost.

MARTHAS VINEYARD: Risk at start, but will dragged into it if she leaves OK.

Race 4 tips: 8-9-7.

IMMYS IDOL: Should be handy in running line, patient driver.

LOMBO SKYHAWK: Will have to work into the firing line. Stable in good form.

SURFER JOE: Gets first dibs at the easy trail, top driver.

Race 5 tips: 4-3-7.

IM TOOT: If form means anything, this will be winning.

ZENMACH: Good chance if he leads.

CHARMING MAJOR: Smooth run into this. Top stable with confident driver.

Race 6 tips: 1-4-5.

KAANAPALI: Likely to hand up to get softer run.

IMA ROCK N ROLL DIVA: Average fourth after leading at Redcliffe last time out. Will go forward again.

ANNAS BEST: Another that will be in the early charge.

Race 7 tips: 2-1-3.

REDDY FIRE: Veteran, but has gate speed and go well if he leads.

PURPLE SHADES: Can get the trail and needs it.

NIC STAR: From strong stable and can do a bit of work in the run.

Race 8 tips: 2-1-8.

RANFURLY RULZ: Will go forward. Chance if can hold lead.

BALLATER THOR: Could place if takes the trail option.

TOPNOTCH MACH: Will get dragged into this or put into it. Either way it's a chance.

Honour board

IT was a McMullen "white out" on the leader board this week with brother and sister Narissa and Pete McMullen dead-heating for top driver, each scoring on five occasions.

Narissa franked the performance by leading in three winners from her personal team to be top trainer.

Most pleasing was Studleigh Will, trained by John McMullen and handled by Danny Gatt-Bouquet. Ipswich factor: 23/39.

Albion Park, August 30: Star Of Montana (Adam Sanderson); Divas Delight (Trent Dawson); Live Atom (Matt Elkins for Greg Elkins); Just Seduce Me (Narissa McMullen); Ale Ale Kai (Narissa McMullen for Mark Rees).

Albion Park, August 31: Tom Me Gun (Narissa McMullen); Tommy Under Fire (Danielle McMullen for Taleah McMullen); Mach Alert (Kelli Dawson for Ian Gurney); Empire Bay (Pete McMullen for Wayne Graham); Ballerina Couru (Pete McMullen for Craig McKinnis).

Albion Park, September 2: Monumental (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes); Flying Wingard (Codi Rauchenberger for Narissa McMullen); Just One Good One (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Springfield Spirit (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis).

Albion Park, September 3: Bourbonontherocks (Clint Sneddon for Karen Bennett); The Doorman (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini); Gina Mach (Trent Dawson).

Albion Park, September 5: Ashlee Nitro (Pete McMullen for Stewie Dickson); Bundjalong Beauty (Hayden Barnes for Kay Crone); Wanjiru (Dan Russell for Dave russell); Studleigh Will (Danny Gatt-Bouquet for John McMullen); Stevie Dee (Adam Sanderson); Change Of Mind (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).