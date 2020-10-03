Marburg place to enjoy Monday celebration

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

ALL roads lead to Marburg on Monday. Celebrate the Queens Birthday holiday with a family day at the country trots.

All the usual Marburg features will be available including country burgers, home made desserts and a bookmaker on course, as TAB’s tow in vans are not COVID-19 compliant.

The first 100 payers through the gate get a $5 betting voucher to cash with Stephen Anthony. Buy a $3 race book and get an entry in the pick the last seven winners, currently worth $1800 (share).

In the book is a $500 “Funny Money” voucher. Exchange that for paper scrip with the FM bag swinger and punt your way to a fortune without any damage to the family budget.

At the auction after the last race, punters with an FM stash can bid on the fancy goods.

For the kids, there is a petting zoo and a colouring in competition while the ever popular mini-trotters will be going round in the first half of the race program.

Admission is adults $5, pensioners $3.

Gates open at 11am with the first race at 12.18pm.

Whip rule upgrade a start

MORE on the matter of whips and impractical rules.

The latest whip rule upgrade specifies that the hand holding the whip and rein must not be raised above shoulder level.

While we are policing that particular concept, we must take into account a practice prevalent among the younger, and higher profile drivers, who adopt an almost horizontal stance when sitting in the sulky.

Currently, drivers are required to adopt a posture in which their upper body can be no more than 45 degrees from the vertical.

Apparently, keeping the driver’s body and appendages within the confines of the cart (an overlay of vertical lines will show if this is not the case), has proven impossible to achieve.

I don’t know why.

If the driver is in the popular and illegal near horizontal position, he or she is automatically in contravention of the whip rule, as his or her shoulders are well below the impact point on the horse, and heaven help us if we should penalise the industrious side swatters.

Someone has to apply serious thought to the above, as no update to this point, has come within a bulls roar of solving the problem.

Strategy for growth with AFL focus

IN South Australia, it has been evident that the sport/industry has been battling for a long time.

An interview from harness TV show, In The Gig with the new Chairman of Harness Racing SA George Fiacchi, has put a has put a different and somewhat confident light on the existing problems.

Fiacchi is a former high profile AFL player with Port Adelaide who turned his football talents to administration.

His initial summary of the situation, sees common factors in both harness and AFL organisation and administration.

A first look at the finances indicates no debt, so the first prime target is the punters.

Fiacchi is aiming at consistency, clubs racing on the same day, in the same timeslots week in week out.

He is not concerned with the Globe Derby operation. His intention is to grow the sport/industry overall.

One strategy is to run amalgamated meetings where two clubs race in the same timeslot and the most attractive races from each meeting are combined to produce the better wagering product. Ie. The four best races from Globe Derby plus the four best races from Victor Harbour.

This should go a long way to ensuring full fields.

Fiacchi has some faith in the future of harness racing in South Australia. That in itself should earn the full support of every participant and administrator across the country.

No “band aids” or “too hard baskets” for this bloke.

Honour board

BACK to normality with Pete McMullen on top of the driver’s totem pole for the week, arriving first at the winning post on four occasions.

Placings were Taleah McMullen, three wins and Narissa McMullen two wins.

Trainers again a dead heat, with Darrell Graham and John McMullen on two apiece.

Most pleasing was Where’s Tascott for Steve Towns with Taleah McMullen in the cart, and The Hummer for Peter Donohoe, brother Alan did the driving. Ipswich factor: 17/46.

Redcliffe, September 25: Holy Camp Clive (Ben Battle for Nathan Dawson); Three Mugs In (Justin Elkins for Greg Franklin); Wheres Tascott (Taleah McMullen for Steve Towns); Aurora (Narissa McMullen for Terry Hancock).

Redcliffe, September 26: Itz My Generation (Brittany Graham for Darrell Graham).

Redcliffe, September 27: The Hummer (Alan Donohoe for Peter Donohoe).

Redcliffe, September 30: Lorimer Lady (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig); Duke (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Swaffham Water (Narissa McMullen for John McMullen); Manoflisa (Trent Moffat for Trent Hodges); Forgive Me (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig).

Redcliffe, October 1: Bee Gees Best (Pete McMullen for Ken Belford); Hurrikane Special (Taleah McMullen for Steve Benham); Ritchie Bee (Zac Chappenden for Mitchell Dawson); Major Lucky (Pete McMullen for Rob Gorman); Somebeachsomegift (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes); Delightful Major (Angus Garrard for Darrell Graham).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: Quinella 1-8: Bumper (A Garrard) and Courageous Saint (S Graham).

R2: Box trifecta 1-2-5: Bridget Blue Chip (L Manzelmann)-Itz My Generation (D Graham)-Handsome Hero (C Butler).

R3: Box trifecta 1-3-10: Uncle Jord (S Graham)-Holy Camp Clive (N Dawson)-Doubledelightbrigade (G Dixon).

R4: Quinella 1-6: Commodore Jujon (T Dixon) and Having The Faith (Z Chappenden).

R5: E/w 10: Our Uncle Jim (T Dawson).

R6: Quinella 1-6: The Art Of Infusion (B Barnes) and Mach Le More (S Graham).

R7: E/w 3: Amaya Becomes (P McMullen).

R8: E/w 10: View By The Rock (M Gee).

R9: Quinella 3-6: Our Uncle Sam (A Sanderson) and Colt Thirty One (G Dixon).

R10: First four 3-4-5-6: Il Pirata (S Graham)-Majestic Simon (P McMullen)-Castlereagh (N McMullen)-Northern Muscle (P Diebert).

Marburg tips and comment for Monday’s meeting

Race 1: Tips 1-5-7-8.

ELLE JAY: Had this draw at last win. Should go well again.

TEACHERS PET: 10 cheques from 31 starts. Place again.

GROOVY MISS ANNIE: Honest, gets easy trail plus high profile driver.

READY FIRE: Resuming from spell, but has impressive career figures.

Race 2: Tips 3-1-5.

FAST IS BETTOR: Top trainer, top driver, strong form equals best chance.

JILLIBY GIZMO: Good draw, has gate speed and inform stable. Place.

IMA BEACH BABE: Sound recent form, top driver/trainer combo.

Race 3: Tips 2-5-7.

GOSLING IN FLIGHT: Winner of last two, has gate speed and can lead all the way.

ABERCROMBIE TAB: Has to get early luck, OK if finds trail.

WATUSEEISWATUGET: Going super this prep and falls into easy trail.

Race 4: Tips 1-2-6.

SHADYS DELIGHT: Draw helps, good trainer/driver combo.

ONE LAST ROLL: Improved form recently, and may find lead here.

NEWMERELLA MOLLY: Don’t know how it will get clear but will eat these if it does.

Race 5: Tips 1-3-6.

MISTER DECORUM: Grows a leg in front, gets his chance.

CANNAN: Place chance if finds early trail.

BONNIES CAM: Hopeless draw but skilful driver.

Race 6: Tips 2-1-4.

JEWEL OF PEAK: Form a bit erratic but has ability.

THE WARP REACTOR: Another one a bit patchy, but has the ace draw and front running driver.

BEEF CITY STARZZZ: Not won since June, form ordinary, not short on ability.

Race 7: Tips 4-6-8.

IDEAL TIGER: In top form, as is driver.

ADRENALINE RUSH: Won last two, big chance to make it three.

CALLMEDEMARO: Sound form, and getting easy trail. Should be in the finish.

Race 8: Tips 2-3-4.

BEEF CITY BLAZE: Won from behind leader here at last meeting. Should get trail in running line.

KARLOO MAC: Will go out quick and is likely leader.

FRANCISCO DE GORE: Third up from spell, top stable but draw does not help.