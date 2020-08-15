Marburg pathway to Qld headquarters

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

ONE thing is certain. Albion Park is the place where every trainer and owner wants to be. The following piece by tipster and writer Darren Clayton gives a snapshot of the emotions surrounding a headquarters’ win for a hobbyist, and why the Marburg to Albion Park Series always ensures strong nominations at “the Burg”.

It’s popular and culminates in the final held at Albion Park on the following Saturday night.

With five heats held at Marburg on the preceding Sunday, the first two placed runners in each heat progressed through to Saturday’s final, run over the Albion Park 1660 metre trip.

The Dudley Warburton-trained 10-year-old Bukthsystem claimed the race, using the passing lane to arrive for victory in a new career best of 1.55.5.

In another superb advertisement for the longevity of the standardbred, the PB came at start number 203, recording the 14th win of his career for the rising 11-year-old. It was a well-deserved victory, with Bukthsystem having been in great form in recent times and backed up his heat win at Marburg.

In a superb training feat, Bukthsystem has raced at least three times every month consecutively since July 2018. However, it has not always been smooth sailing with the gelding for his trainer.

“When he was younger, he threw me out of the cart when he was playing up and I fractured two vertebrae in the accident, that’s why we gave him the name Buk,” Warburton said.

“Even now he will pull hard and is keen in the preliminary, yet when he races, he never seems to pull that much.”

It was at the instruction of his driver Nathan Dawson that some gear adjustments in recent times seem to be paying dividends.

Dawson also may have provided punters with a lead in opting to drive Bukthsystem in Saturday night’s final after having the choice of drives.

“Nathan said to me on Wednesday night with a cheeky grin, by the way, I will be driving Buk on Saturday night because only a bad driver will get him beat,” the trainer said.

There you have it. The Marburg to Albion Park series provides an opportunity for the average horse to have a moment in the spotlight, racing for healthy dollars against his peers.

It gives the smaller operators a reason to continue on the principle that: “having done it once, we can do it again.”

Latest rule change

ANY Queensland breeder understands the basic mechanics or procedures necessary to produce a Q-bred eligible horse.

The aspiring de-facto parents now have even more external “eligibles” to contend with, due to the latest rule change.

A horse is a Transitional QBRED Horse if it is: The progeny of a mare inseminated outside of Queensland. Born in Queensland. The horse has been Notified. The horse is either a Pacer or a Trotter.

There is no other horse that is the progeny of the same mare that has previously been or currently is a QBRED Horse.

A Request Form has been provided to RQ in respect of the horse and this Request Form has been accepted by RQ.

On the day the horse is born, where there is one owner, that owner is a resident of Queensland; or where there is more than one owner, a 50% or greater (in aggregate) ownership interest in the horse is held by residents of Queensland.

The following payments have been made to RQ by the breeder and/or the owner in respect of the relevant horse: The QBRED Foal Fee within one (1) year of the horse being born. The QBRED fees as applicable at the time.

When Q-Bred was first introduced in 1980, it was stallion based. That meant that the sire had to be registered and physically standing in Queensland.

Simple, straight forward, and a howling success for all levels of participants.

From realistically zero commercial studs to five profitable operations in the same number of years.

Here we are, 40 years down the road, and the backyard breeder needs a degree in commercial law, to determine the eligibility of some of the opposition, that his hopes and aspirations must race against.

Honour board

THE Ipswich factor is suffering badly due to factors beyond our control.

Primarily, people who featured continually in the winner’s list have moved out of our footprint, and are no longer eligible.

A possible temporary affect is being felt by the annual erosion of prizemoney due to southern raiders and their winter pillaging.

Top of the driver’s totem pole this week is Taleah McMullen, successful on four occasions. Chantal Turpin was top trainer, leading in three of the best. She was pushed along by Ricky Gordon, Trent Lethaby and Ron Sallis on two apiece.

Most pleasing was Trent Lethaby’s training double with Ballator Thor.

Ipswich factor: 20/59.

Albion Park, August 7: Will The Wizard (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); She Got Sass (Tim Gillespie).

Albion Park, August 8: Subtle Delight (Justin Elkins for Terry Hancock); Rock N Roll Dude (Pete McMullen for Ron Sallis); Havana Magic (Trent Moffat for Kay Crone).

Redcliffe, August 9: Ballator Thor (Taleah McMullen for Trent Lethaby); Annas Best (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Always At Night (Trent Moffat for Ricky Gordon).

Albion Park, August 11: Under The Kilt (Matt Elkins for Warren Hinze); Paravani (Matt Elkins); Arthur Lowe (Lachie Manzelmann for Ron Sallis); Major Fernco (Chantal Turpin). Redcliffe, August 12: Getaloadathisgirl (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell); Elsies Girl (Hayden Barnes for Mark McNee).

Redcliffe, August 13: Typhoon Torque (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin; Its You Not Me (Paul Diebert for Trent Hodges); My Kind Of Feeling (Trent Dawson); Guts (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Ballator Thor (Taleah Mc Mullen for Trent Lethaby); Threo (Trent Moffat for Ricky Gordon).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: Box trifecta 2-7-10: La Player (A Frisby)-Rock N Roll Dude (P McMullen)-Handsome Hero (C Butler).

R2: E/w 5: Betterthanajeep (A Donohoe).

R3: Quinella 2-7: Key Largo (N Dawson) and Deecaesar (S Hewitt).

R4: E/w 2: The Bus (K Rasmussen).

R5: Quinella 1-3: Lilac Flash (K Rasmussen) and Subtle Delight (J Elkins).

R6: Quinella 5-6: Smart As Camm Be (K Rasmussen) and St Kilda Road (G Dixon).

R7: Quinella 8-11: Jasper (G Dixon) and Chamonix (T Dixon).

R8: E/w 10: Liberal Arden ( G Dixon).

R9: Box trifecta 1-2-3: Elms Creek (N McMullen)-Our Bondi Beach (N Dawson)-Doubledelightbrigade (G Dixon).

R10: Box trifecta 2-6-7: Il Pirata (S Graham)-Our Overanova (G Dixon)-Wee Man Trouble (A Sanderson).

R11: Quinella 7-9: Amazing Dream (K Rasmussen) and Corsini (S Graham).