Marburg Oktoberfest a fantastic family day out

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

IT’S that time again. Spring is here and with it comes Oktoberfest.

Make it out to Marburg Showground on Sunday for the Garrards Young Drivers Series decider and the Graham Harriott Memorial Trotters Handicap.

It’s a great nine race program of country harness racing.

Gates will open at 11.30am with the first race to go at 12.47pm.

The first 100 payers through the gate will receive a $5 betting voucher to cash with bookie Stephen Anthony.

The $3 race book will get you $500 “monopoly money” to bet with the “Funny money” bookie (crazy odds).

Win a stash and have buying power at the auction after the last race.

The book also contains an entry form for “pick the card”. Select the last seven winners and get a share of $1950.

Best of country burgers, desserts, with kranskys, bratwurst and sauerkraut for the German touch, and Boutique Beers from Brews Brothers.

Team all this with a supervised waterslide and rock climbing wall, mini-trot races, an ice cream van, hot chip and dagwood dog mobile, and wash it down with the cheapest range of cold beverage at a sporting event.

Admission is adults $5, pensioners $3, kids free. Race books are $3.

Come early and cruise Marburg, a beautiful town with heaps of history.

Champion retires

A TOPLINER calls it a day and heads for honourable retirement.

The 2017 Blacks A Fake winner, Hectorjayjay, has been retired from racing after suffering another injury setback.

The champion sprinter was most recently under the care of Logan-based trainer Jack Butler, who had been working relentlessly with the gelding to get him back to the track after almost two years away.

In 2018, connections of the nine-year-old gelding were told he may never race again after sustaining a series of serious leg injuries. However in May this year, a day many thought would never happen finally arrived. Hector returned to Albion Park with an impressive third placing before claiming victory one week later - his first in 683 days.

Hector was set to return to the track this weekend following a minor joint problem, but injury has again cruelled the star.

The trainer called time on his incredible career just days before he attempted his final comeback.

Honour board

UPHEAVAL on the leaderboard this week with Darrell Graham hitting his straps with a vengeance.

Top trainer and top driver, the Lord Mayor of Fernvale, led in four winners and was in the sulky on each occasion. Only threats were from Kay Crone, Narissa McMullen and Chantal Turpin, each preparing a pair for the week.

Drivers Pete McMullen and Narissa McMullen also on two apiece. Most pleasing was Fremarksindi with Matt Crone in the bike.

Ipswich factor: A dismal 15/51.

Albion Park, October 16: Major Fernco (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Albion Park, October 17: Gee Up Neddy (Hayden Barnes).

Redcliffe, October 18: Artistic Saint (Darrell Graham); Montana Lad (Darrell Graham); Chump Chop (Shane Graham for Darren Ebert); Always At Night (Ricky Gordon); Fremarksindi (Matt Crone for Kay Crone).

Albion Park, October 20: Kiwis Are Flying (Narissa McMullen); Run Boy Run (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); It Aint The Money (Matt Elkins for Narissa McMullen); Nurburgring (Narissa McMullen for Steve Borg).

Redcliffe, October 21: Schooby (Kay Crone).

Redcliffe, October 22: Huntaway (Darrell Graham); Big Gem Montana (Darrell Graham); View By The Rock (Megan Gee).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: Quinella 2-3: Oyster Stride (C Butler) and Having The Faith (Z Chappenden).

R2: Box trifecta 1-3-7: Some Excusessomewhere (P McMullen)-Stompem (G Dixon)-Smart As Camm Be (K Rasmussen).

R3: Box trifecta 2-6-7: Subtle Delight (Z Chappenden)-Northview Hustler (H Barnes)-Turn It Up (S Graham).

R4: Box trifecta 2-6-7: King Of The Stars (P McMullen)-Handsome Hero (C Butler)-Lenny The Legend (S Graham).

R5: Box trifecta 1-8-9: With Authority (N McMullen)-Key Largo (P Diebert)-Sabrage (C Butler).

R6: Quinella 2-5: Ima Sport Star (N Dawson) and Fellingforarainbow (M Elkins).

R7: First Four 1-8-2-4: Tuapeka Light (K Rasmussen)-With The Band (P Diebert )-Special Reserve (Z Chappenden)-Lisa Lincoln ( N Dawson).

R8: Box trifecta 4-8-9: Looking Fabulous (P Diebert)-Jovial Julie (T Dixon)-Millwood Tilly (P McMullen).

R9: Box trifecta 1-6-7: Hanover Lecter (S Graham)-Itz Major Rich (B Barnes)-Tee Jay Cee (G Dixon).

R10: Quinella 7-8: Im The Commando (G Dixon) and Gee Up Neddy (H Barnes).

Marburg tips and comment

For Sunday’s family race day. Gates open 11.30am.

Race 1: Tips 2-5-8.

POSER: In winning form, top driver and gets good chance again.

LITTLE DEE: Improving and fit.

BAMBOLE NERE: Will be running on after easy trail.

Race 2: Tips 3-2-8-10.

SOH TWISTED: Brilliant beginner in winning form, top driver.

MALABAR SPUR: Form sound, good driver, big chance.

HEDGE YOUR BETS: Safe trotter, canny driver.

ROSEHILL MAGIC: Racing well without luck. Maybe today.

Race 3: Tips 3-1-5.

MISTER ROCKTOBER: Likely leader, goes well in front.

CLAIRES FOOL: Will get easy trail, trialling well here.

ARMA AUGUSTUS: Might get a trail early, chance if it does.

Race 4: Tips 8-5-2.

MAJOR FERNCO: Will eat these if he handles the track.

IDEAL TIGER: Honest as the sun and can do plenty of work.

UNDER THE KILT: Form line very sound, draw is difficult in this, runs on.

Race 5: Tips 3-1-2.

GOSLING IN FLIGHT: Abundant gate speed and go forward driver = top chance.

CANNAN: Might dispute lead, good driver with options.

DOMESTIC ART: Veteran with great record this track.

Race 6: Tips 2-1-3.

ALL GOOD WALLY: Solid form, reliable driver, last start winner Redcliffe, chance.

PAGO PAGO: Excellent draw, gate speed, top stable and last start winner here.

BONNIES CAMM: Reliable, tries hard, rising driver.

Race 7: Tips 1-2-3.

SHAZAM SHANNON: Super draw, very good driver, tough.

JEWEL OF PEAK: Talented filly goes well here.

OUR RIDGY DIDGE: Going well, must take a hand in this.

Race 8: Tips 2-1-7.

MAGHERA MAGGIE: Stable change, top trainer/driver, big chance.

GOTTA MOMENT: Star driver, stable flying, should hold lead.

MY SECRET BEACH: Gets easy trail today, good run when second Redcliffe two starts back.

Race 9: Tips 2-3-8-1.

LORIMER LADY: Recent efforts a bit erratic, strong stable, leading driver and will be going forward.

ADRENILINE RUSH: Form line very sound, unlucky last start.

MONTANA CHIEF: Performance generally sound, overall stats say he could probably round these up.

ST FRANCISCO DE GORE: On the improve, watch market.