Marburg offering all the Easter gifts

TOMORROW'S exciting Easter Sunday program at the Marburg Showgrounds is nearly here.

As highlighted in recent weeks, it's a terrific day out for the family.

Country harness at Marburg has the best of everything and everyone is welcome to share in the afternoon's racing and off-track activities.

Gates open at 11am with the first race at noon.

The main race is the 27th running of the Ipswich City Council Gold Cup.

Two rounds of the ICC Division 10 Young Drivers Championship will also be staged at the Showgrounds.

The Ipswich City Council have been strong supporters of the Easter harness racing/trotting program for more than quarter of a century.

Other sponsors include Rosewood Bendigo Community Bank, the Mitchell family, The Sundowner Saloon, Chrissie and John Turner, Steve Jory and a raft of smaller contributors appreciated by Marburg Pacing Association officials.

Another feature of Sunday's special day is a number of off-track highlights.

A Fashions on the Field competition is running for those eager to dress up.

Two lucky punters will receive $100 to bet with the bookie of their choice.

Anyone able to Pick The Card will be in the running for all, or a share of, the $950 jackpot.

There's a jumping castle for the kids, Easter eggs, coffee and ice cream vans and sample bags.

The trotting will be followed by the final of the barrel race.

Admission tomorrow is adults $5, pensioners and students 16 and over $3. The race book is $3.

Clean-up continues

UNDER the direction of QRIC boss, high profile policeman Ross Barnett, integrity staff have considerably more investigations under way than those which resulted in a number of arrests last week.

Watch this space is the motto as the long overdue clean-up of Queensland harness continues.

When the dust settles, the way for a rebuild of punter confidence will be open. Punters and participants will return to growth mode.

Positive sales

MANY positives were gained from the Redcliffe Yearling Sale last Sunday.

A full report will be available next week. But disregarding the top priced lots, (64) making $24k, (72) $36k, (80) $28k, (100) $24k, and (117) $50k, several of which were buy-backs, there was solid interest in the middle money bracket.

Sydney bound

WITH an influx of new horses into his stable, Queensland horseman Shane Sanderson is happy to call Sydney home for a little longer.

Formerly based in Gatton in Queensland's Lockyer Valley, Sanderson has centred his training operation at the Menangle Park Training Centre for the past 14 months.

He has returned good results.

The 38-year-old mentor this season has already surpassed the amount of winners he had trained in the previous three seasons, respectively.

The horse that has most recently added to Sanderson's wins this season was Queensland trotter Our Overanova that won at Tabcorp Park Menangle on Saturday night.

The former Gatton-based trainer has passed the 400 winners mark.

Given that Sanderson is travelling well in a hard school, and Queensland harness is facing a rocky road ahead with QRIC determined to remove team driving/race fixing from the local scene, we probably won't see him any time soon.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: Box trifecta 1-2-8: Abitgoingonhere (T. Moffat)-Likeallofus (S. Graham)-Applause (G. Dixon).

R2: Quinella 1-2: Deano Robyn (G. Dixon) and Illawong Dreamtime (B. Graham).

R3: E/w 3: Reservation Road (N. McMullen).

R4: Box trifecta 1-3-11: Light Horse (P. Matis)-Bring On A Lefty (S. Graham)-Frankie Rocks (G. Dixon).

R5: E/w 4: Days End (Madi Dux).

R6: Box trifecta 1-3-10: Supaliner (D. Graham)- Raring To Go (G. Dixon)-Our Millwood Maizie (M. Neilson).

R7: Box trifecta 6-7-8: Joys A Babe (T. Dixon)-Shannons A Blast (Madi Dux)-Alleluia (G. Dixon).

R8: Quinella 2-5: Waste Of Time (D. McMullen) and Croft Boy (D. Morris).

R9: E/w 3: Our Diamond Edition (T. Moffat).

R10: Box trifecta 2-7-8: My Precious Fling (D. Morris)-Melpark Royal Son (J. Cremin)-Releven Dream (S. Graham).

Honour board

THE leader board showed a narrow distribution of the dollars this week with Chantal Turpin and Darrell Graham equal in the training department on just two winners apiece. Drivers Narissa and Pete McMullen were first home on three occasions. All the better success was inside an eight kilometre radius of Fernvale.

Albion Park, April 7: Lots More Grins (Pete McMullen for Wayne Davis); Weedons Express (Pete McMullen for John McMullen); Sams A Champ (Amy Rees for Mick Butler); Comply Or Die (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis).

Albion Park, April 8: Illawong Dreamtime (Brittany Graham for Doug Lee); Another Broadway (Darrell Graham); Supaliner (Darrell Graham); I'm Norma Jean (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig); Riverleigh William (Narissa McMullen for Darren Hooper); Shareapassion (Kelli Dawson for Chantal Turpin); Illdoitwhenimready (Chantal Turpin).

Albion Park, April 11: Miraclesdoappen (Kelli Dawson for Ray Law); Tuesdays Fella (Rob Gorman for Trevor Lambourn).

Redcliffe, April 12: Royal Taz (Narissa McMullen for John McMullen); Pandoras Diamond (Nathan Dawson for Mitchell Dawson); Handy Bonus (Nathan Dawson for Terry Hancock).