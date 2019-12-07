Marburg hoping for next cool meeting

TROT TACTICS

LET’S hope the weather is a bit more manageable tomorrow, as the Marburg Pacing Association hosts an eight race program on the showgrounds circuit.

First race is at 1.21pm with the lucky last at 5.15pm.

All the usual amenities, endless cold beverages, coffee, ice cream and fresh sandwiches will be available along with the TAB van on course, “funny money” bookmaker and pick the last seven winners set for $1850 (share).

On offer is exciting harness racing, close-up action on the 700 metre Marburg track where you can pick out your choice in the back straight.

Mini-trot races and “pat a pony” are other highlights.

Admission is adults $5, members and pensioners $3, and the race book for $3.

Gates open at 11am for the trials.

Pleasant surprise

A SIDE issue, yet central to the longevity of the light harness sport in Australasia and coming from the current Inter-dominion Series, was the award made to Kiwi icon Charlie Hunter.

The long-time servant of harness racing was presented with an award for distinguished service by the Inter Dominion Event Committee.

Hunter said the honour was a pleasant surprise.

“I had been asked to accept the role as the Inter Dominion ambassador and at the function the other night one thing led to another,” he said.

“You don’t do the things you do in your life looking for acclaim and awards, but it is very nice when you are recognised, particularly from an Australasian viewpoint.

“I have enjoyed everything I have done in harness racing, whether it be administration, training or driving.”

Disappointing response

THE latest from Racing Queensland on efforts to bring harness back to North Queensland.

“Hi Troy. I refer to your latest email. I again acknowledge your interest and passion to re-establish harness racing in Townsville. However, as I have detailed in previous correspondence, the Townsville Showgrounds and Turf Club proposals are not financially viable.

“They are also not practical or commercially sustainable. I do not propose to reply to your latest lot of queries below. RQ restates its interest in reviewing the situation in the next three to five years”.

Adam Wallish, Manager RQ.

I am sure that the good harness folk of Townsville would be less than impressed with the above dismissal of their project.

RWWA Stewards Policy

THE Use of Joggers Introduction: A jogger is defined as a specialised trailer either towed behind, or attached to the rear of a motorised vehicle which is used for the purpose of exercising horses.

Joggers may be used to exercise both standardbred and thoroughbred horses under the directions of this policy. Horses must not be tied directly to any enclosed motorised vehicle, or led by hand directly from an enclosed motorised vehicle, at any time.

Inappropriate, or unsafe use of joggers, can potentially result in both animal welfare and human occupational health and safety issues and as such any risks should be mitigated by a policy to guide the safe use of joggers.

Read the rest of this on the harness website in “industry news”.

The message is well intentioned, just over-regulated, and I am sure it will migrate from WA before we know it.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: Box trifecta 1-6-8: Seeuinnashville (C Geary)-Squire (R Morris)-Fioki (D McMullen).

R2: Box trifecta 4-8-10: Mach Torque (L Manzelmannn)-Artful Maid (D March)-Cherrys The Best (G Dixon).

R3: Box trifecta 3-4-8: Train Wreck (G Dixon)-Beef City Blaze (J Elkins)-Ballachulish (R Morris).

R4: Box trifecta 1-4-9: Our Major Day (D March)-Our Bondi Beach (N Dawson)-Zahven banner).

R5: E/w 1: Sabrage (B Barnes).

R6: Quinella 2- 5: Watch Pulp Fiction (C Turpin ) and Always In Command (N Dawson).

R7: Box trifecta 2-10-11: Princess Kenny (R Morris)-Northern Muscle (A Richardson)-Empire Bay (P McMullen).

R8: Box trifecta 1-9-11: Issomethingburning (C Turpin)-Gee Up Neddy (H Barnes)-Our Overanova (G Dixon).

R9: Box trifecta 1-4-13: Governor Jujon (G Dixon)-Sea Hawke (P Diebert)-Three Mugs In (N Dawson).

R10: Box trifecta 2-5-7: Reign On Me (P Diebert)-Spring bank Eden (N Dawson)-Majestic Simon (P McMullen).

R11: Quinella 1-3: Twitter Bromac (A Richardson) and Ballerina Couru (N McMullen).

Honour board

WITH the exception of one result, the jam was wide spread on the drivers board this week.

Adam Sanderson was the name in lights, scoring on five occasions from Pete McMullen on three with Narissa McMullen and Hayden Barnes on two apiece. Chantal Turpin led in two winners, which put her in the trainer’s top spot. Most pleasing was Charas Accent, for Mitchell Dawson, with Chloe Butler in the sulky. Ipswich factor: 22/45.

Albion Park, November 11: Twitter Bromac (Adam Richardson for Jay Edmunds); Todays Hero (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Whitehaven Lass (Adam Sanderson for Grant Dixon); Runfortheroses (Adam Richardson for Richard Hutchinson); Sea Hawke (Adam Sanderon for Grant Dixon).

Albion Park, November 30: Late Night Date (Adam Sanderson for Rob Gorman); Empire Boy (Pete McMullen for Wayne Graham); Mach Alert (Kelli Dawson for Ian Gurney). Redcliffe, December 1: Ale Ale Kai (Narissa McMullen for Mark Rees); Wee Jimmy (Narissa McMullen for Mark Rees); Grizzly Montana (Hayden Barnes for Brett Cargill).

Albion Park, December 3: Majestic Whiz (Angus Garrard for Kay Crone); Tiz A Sizzler (Adam Sanderson for Stephanie Graham); Much Bettor (Adam Sanderson for Ian Gurney); Laughing Emoji (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Redcliffe, December 4: Charas Accent (Chloe Butler for Mitchell Dawson); My Precious Yankee (Pete McMullen for Lisa Bahr).

Redcliffe, December 5: Imprtuoso (Nathan Dawson for Ken Belford); Thank Heaven For Girls (Nathan Dawson for Dale Belford); Weedons Express (Chloe Butler for John McMullen); Purple Shades (Reece McGuire for Tayla Gillespie); Colombian Gold (Hayden Barnes for Gary Gerrard).