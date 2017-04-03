Marburg has a ball when Show Queen title awarded

GLITZ and glamour were the order of the night for the 2017 Marburg Show Ball on Saturday night.

Held in the historic Marburg Show Hall, the ball was a chance for the district to get together and celebrate, despite the wet weather of the previous days.

Rob Krause, president of the Marburg Show Society, said the night was an important link to the past, with the first Marburg Show Ball held in 1912.

"It is important, as the district slowly changes from a farming community to include a larger residential community with closer ties to Ipswich, that we remember and celebrate the traditions that make people want to live in Marburg,” Mr Krause said.

"I was thrilled to see so many young ladies here tonight, in both the Show Girl and Show Queen sections, this tells us the future of the Show Society, and the Show Ball, are in good hands.”

As well as the Miss Marburg Show Girl and Show Queen titles, the Show Matron was a hotly contested title, along with the Junior Princess, Junior Show Prince, and Best Dressed Junior and Senior Males titles.