Marburg excitement builds along with Christmas offerings

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

MARBURG racing is coming on Sunday week.

Warm up for Christmas Day with an afternoon of country trots on the action packed 700 metre Marburg circuit on December 20.

There’s supervised kids activities, a waterslide and rock climbing wall.

Santa is coming for the kids and the popular Mini-trotters will be there.

A TAB facility will be up and running.

Stephen Anthony will be the in-house bookmaker and the “funny money” team will be in action for those who like a flutter, without actually losing money.

“Pick the card” is now worth $2000 (share basis if multiple winners).

The usual selection of food and beverages will be tempting.

Admission is adults $5, members and pensioners $3 and kids under 16 free.

The all-important racebook is $3.

It’s all happening at the Marburg Showground.

Gates open about 11am.

Fantastic field maintains the buzz

AS the Summer Carnival goes into overdrive for the final night, the Brisbane harness racing scene has been abuzz with talent on display as we build to the ultimate climax, the Gr.1 $175,660 TAB Blacks A Fake over 2680m.

The Grand Circuit feature headlines a superb 10-race program which gets underway at 5.32pm.

Star Sydney-based performer King Of Swing is listed as the punters elect after drawing favourably in gate five for the powerful combination of Craig Cross and Luke McCarthy but will face stiff opposition from the likes of Be Good Johnny Sprint winner and defending champion Colt Thirty One plus the Vicki Rasmussen pair of former Kiwi pacers One Change and Turn It Up among others.

Trainer Craig Cross is well represented with four runners, including last week’s Queensland Cup winner Cruz plus boom pacer Balraj and the exceptionally talented Bright Energy starting alongside King Of Swing.

“It’s a fantastic field and something that everyone should be proud of because earlier this year it was looking unlikely we would stage our Grand Circuit feature owing to the COVID-19 pandemic but we’re here now and it’s come together really well,’’ chief executive Scott Steele said.

“We’re also breaking new ground this weekend with free-to-air television coverage with Channel Seven on board. They will showcase the TAB Blacks A Fake plus the Ultimate Tools 3yo feature before the main event which is very exciting.”

It is interesting to view the above from another perspective.

It would be fair to say that there will be a great number of smaller owners and trainers who will be glad to see the back of the visitors, as it can be said that they take a disproportionate amount of the available prizemoney with them when they go.

Just possibly, there is a long-term benefit to be gained from these Viking style raids on the money side of our sport/industry.

If we look way back to the domination of AD (Tony) Turnbull in his annual six-month attack on Brisbane harness in the cooler months, it did not last forever.

Soon enough, his permanent presence in the winners circle caused local trainers to raise their game and steadily.

AD’s flood of winners was choked back to a non-viable trickle and eventually he stopped coming.

It’s food for thought.

Image building exercise

AN announcement from Racing Queensland has sent a great many participants into upheaval. The controversial news was that six highly successful young drivers had agreed to use “Driver’s Colours” for a six month trial period, starting this Saturday night.

The object was to present the drivers concerned as “superstars” to the public, on the advice of a sports promotion company, engaged for the project, and the stars were to be equipped with selected colours, matching decorated skull caps and matching wheels.

In other words, an image building exercise, designed to provide additional “bet types” which would provide additional “turnover”, and benefit the sport/industry overall.

Finally, after many such ambushes as this, from the halls of power, owners and trainers have dug their heels in and are demanding that they be consulted in a proper way over this matter. Given that the owners pay the bills, whether they be to a professional trainer, or those bills equate to the expense of upkeep of the horse in an owner-trainer situation, all these people have taken on heavy, and recurring costs.

With these costs comes the inalienable right, to register colours, and have them worn on the racetrack.

Currently, the initiative is on hold, until a suitable time and place can be found to hold a consultative meeting.

I don’t think that this one is going to fly. More next week.

Honour board

ANOTHER week gone, and still Pete McMullen at the top of the driver’s list with five wins, Matt Elkins threatening danger, greeting the judge on three occasions.

Over on the training side, Darrell Graham has three winners. Hard charging behind is Ben Battle, Chantal Turpin and Tayla Gillespie, all there with two winners each for the week.

Most pleasing Matt Crone was chasing home Schooby at Warwick on Sunday.

Ipswich factor: 21/57.

Albion Park, December 4: Rock The House (Matt Elkins for Tayla Gillespie); Paravani (Matt Elkins); Our Uncle Jim (T Dawson).

Albion Park, December 6: King Of The Stars (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Will The Wizard (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Big Wheels (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Warwick, December 6: Schooby (Matt Crone for Kay Crone); Big Gem Montana (Angus Garrard for Darrell Graham; Maggie (Angus Garrard for Darrell Graham).

Albion Park, December 8: Hurrikane Spirit (Trent Dawson for Geoff Dawson); Jansson (Steven Doherty for Mal Charlton); Greg The Great (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Montana Pride (Angus Garrard for Darrell Graham); All Star Sea (Taleah McMullen for Ben Battle); Gotta Moment (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer);Wink And Its Over (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis).

Redcliffe, December 9: Abercrombie Tab (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell); Voodoo Fella (Jordan Topping for Dave Russell).

Redcliffe, December 10: Somegirlsomewhere (Nathan Dawson for Ken Belford); Trunkey Digger (Ben Battle); Hot Rod Heaven (Nathan Dawson for Tayla Gillespie).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: Box trifecta 3-4-7: Maretti ( A Garrard )-Ideal World (T McMullen)-Letskatchmeifucan (L Cain).

R2: E/w 2: Mademoiselle Jujon (G Dixon).

R3: Box trifecta 2-8-10: Johnny White (S Graham)-Our Major Day (D March)-No Win No Feed (L McCarthy).

R4: Box trifecta 2-4-11: Monaro Mia (Z Chappenden)-Arnold (L McCarthy)-Majestic Simon (P McMullen).

R5: Quinella 2-3: Bomb Suit (L McCarthy) and Larry Lincoln (B Barnes).

R6: Quinella 3-7: Franco Hampton (L McCarthy) and Always A Secret (S Graham).

R7: First four 2-5-8-9: Pelosi (J Cremin)-Will The Wizard (P McMullen)-Blacks A Dance (C Turpin)-Governor Jujon (G Dixon).

R8: First four 3-5-9-10: Cruz (L Cain)-King Of Swing (L McCarthy)-Balraj (J Rattray)-Colt Thirty One (G Dixon).

R9: Box trifecta 5-6-7: Lenny The Legend (A Garrard)-Sparkling Cullect (A Sanderson)-Lisa Lincoln (P Diebert).

R10: Quinella 2-3: Dance In The Sun (C Turpin) and Big Wheels (P McMullen).