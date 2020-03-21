Marburg changes as race programs go on

TROT TACTICS

CORONAVIRUS and the resultant pandemonium is a perfect demonstration of a world unprepared for surprises.

However, there are lessons to be learned.

From this great upheaval, racing in Queensland has reacted well.

The great bulk of scheduled meetings are taking place, accompanied by sensible precautions. No unnecessary people are allowed on course, there’s no spectators and only the absolute minimum of people required to to get the dogs and horses to the track, get them round, and get them home.

This viral emergency will not last forever.

As it fortunately does not affect the animal component of our racing equation, racing in our state should bounce back to normal very quickly, once free movement of the population is a reality.

If we can keep going with a minimal loss of income, and the racing pool not shrink too much, our existing on-course patrons might bring a few of their friends to the re-opening of the venues.

This might just create a bump in attendances that clubs might exploit into the future.

Economics history is a recital of busts followed by booms.

We might get lucky.

Meanwhile, on the Marburg front, we have decided that Easter Sunday is likely to be a “closed gate” meeting.

Those locals and regulars will have to wait until later in the year for the big feature race day. Those major sponsored events will still be run.

At this time, however, the club will program “bread and butter” events, designed to distribute subsistence prize money in an attempt to provide support at the grassroots level of the sport/industry.

While the overall view is grim, several local trainers are at least maintaining business as usual figures.

John McMullen is flying, Ron Sallis and Chantal Turpin are ticking over nicely, Trent Dawson posts good figures, and the find of the season ,Trent Hodges, scored this week.

It’s an ill wind that blows nobody any good.

Honour board

A MINOR shuffle on the leader board this week with Pete McMullen equal leading driver again. Different sister this time with Taleah McMullen occupying the centrespot.

Matt Elkins up close again with three wins tying with Adam Sanderson.

Training again stayed in related camps, with John McMullen nosing out daughter-in-law Chantal Turpin four to three.

Most pleasing was Crossed Leggs for Nicole Hanrahan, Zac Chappenden in the cart.

Ipswich factor: 21/41.

Albion Park, March 13: Monorail (Narissa McMullen for Lisa Bahr); Feelingforarainbow (Matt Elkins for Dave Russell); Writeaboutchelsea (Trent Moffat for Trent Hodges); Corageous Leo (Lachie Manzelmann for Ron Sallis); The Doorman (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini); Major Lucky (Pete McMullen for Rob Gorman); Studleigh Strike (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen).

Albion Park, March 14: Bettor To Be Lucky (Adam Sanderson for Kerry Morris); Rich Virgin (Matt Elkins for Ron Sallis); Innocent Crocker (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Smooth Showgirl (Adam Sanderson for Ian Gurney); Torque With Esteem (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Albion Park, March 17: Talent To Spare (Trent Dawson); Much Bettor (Adam Sanderson for Ian Gurney); B Mac C (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen).

Redcliffe, March 18: Swaffham Water (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Wecanonlyhope (Matt Elkins for Lacey Hinze); Feel The Thrill (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen).

Redcliffe, March 19: Crossed Legs (Zac Chappenden for Nicole Hanrahan); Just One Good One (Ricky Gordon for Lacey Hinze); Luaghing Emoji (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: First four 6-7-10-11: Bohdi Tree (P Greig)-Mattgregor (P McMullen)-Dark Energy (K Morris)-Watch pulp Fiction (C Turpin).

R2: Box trifecta 1-3-8: Urban Girl (N McMullen)-Corey William-Jamies Bad Boy (P Diebert).

R3: E/w 1: Majordoit (T Gillespie).

R4: E/w 3: Kleened Out (N Dawson).

R5: Quinella 2-8: Just Rokin (P McMullen) and Left A Terror (P Diebert).

R6: Quinella 2-8: Hot Flush (K Morris) and Special Reserve (G Dixon).

R7: E/w 2: Live Atom (M Elkins).

R8: E/w 7: Living Grand (H Barnes).