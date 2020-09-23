Marathon finale brings dud show to an end

Channel 7’s Plate of Origin suffered a slow death on TV last night with a three-hour finale, bringing to an end a disappointing season.

Team Greece contestants Dezi and Penny walked away with $100,000 in prize money after defeating Team Vietnam's Thanh and Duncan.

Channel 7 chose to air the final two episodes back to back last night with the show running from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

The longwinded finale proved to be too much for some of the show's fans who vented on social media that they had given up.

Even with my favourite gents on tv, three hours is a slog of Titanic proportions. More wine! #plateoforiginau #finalstretch #teamvietnam pic.twitter.com/BlDMIGd6F5 — Nidhi (@Happy_kiddo) September 22, 2020

Yeah, sadly the #PlateOfOriginAU three hours final was too much for us too. Watched some Netflix while tracking it on Twitter. — The Gantry (@PuppyDaddy5) September 22, 2020

Should have done this over two nights #PlateOfOriginAU — Gavalas Greg (@GregGavalas) September 22, 2020

If I stop tweeting that means I’ve fallen asleezzzzzzzzz. 💤 #PlateOfOriginAU — Dave T (@GrumpyPigeon) September 22, 2020

Surely people have better things to do with their time than watch a cooking show for 3 hours!! 🤦🏼‍♂️ #PlateOfOriginAU #PlateOfOrigin @Channel7 @PlateOfOriginAU pic.twitter.com/UYx8JQNIOi — Michael Lee (@MickLee93) September 22, 2020

Although it was heavily promoted by Channel 7, Plate of Origin was a ratings failure for the network.

Less than 700,000 people (five capital cities) tuned in to the cooking show's debut episode at the start of September.

And it only got worse from there, dropping to 510,000 viewers for episode two and 419,000 for episode three.

The woeful ratings prompted TV Blackbox editor Rob McKnight to declare "the show is dead" after it had been on air for just one week.

"When you get a drop-off like you did from night one to night two, that's an indication that the show's not strong enough for viewers to return," Mr McKnight told news.com.au at the time.

Team Greece won Plate Of Origin.

"The thing that stood out to me was the chemistry of the judges. Matt (Preston), Gary (Mehigan) and Manu (Feildel) are amazing judges, but their star power isn't enough to make this format work."

Lasty night's marathon finale was also a ratings dud with just 349,000 people tuning in for the first episode and 335,000 tuning in for the second.

Given the poor result, a second season of Plate of Origin is unlikely.

Originally published as Marathon finale brings dud show to an end