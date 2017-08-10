Marathon effort: Teacher's remarkable run to glory

SHEER RELIEF: Ipswich runner Clay Dawson shows his delight at winning the Brisbane Marathon.

IS there anything Clay Dawson can't win?

Given Ipswich's marathon ace claimed the latest Brisbane Marathon after battling a chest infection, the answer is no. At least for leading Queensland events from 5km to a marathon distance.

Having last month won his age group and Australian Masters title at the Gold Coast Marathon in a personal best time, Dawson was unsure how he would back up.

But in typical fashion, the popular runner settled quickly into his work, taking out the open division for a second time in Brisbane last weekend.

He'd battled a chest infection a week before finishing second in the 10km run and third in the 5km event at Ipswich's annual Park2Park on July 30.

"The training was totally askew,'' Dawson, 35, said.

"The entire inside of my chest was bruised. My breathing capacity was done.

"I felt horrible.''

But with the wise words of coach Peter Reeves ringing in his ears, Dawson kept up with half marathon pacesetter Jonathan Peters and broke the spirit of other marathon challengers to complete the Brisbane course in two hours, 28 minutes and 15 seconds.

While that time was one and a half minutes slower than his Gold Coast feat over the 42.195km journey, Dawson beat second placegetter Wayne Spies by nearly six minutes.

"My coach knew,'' Dawson said.

"He said I was fit, you don't lose that kind of fitness . . . but you never know.''

Clay Dawson Contributed

Although Dawson had won the same race in 2014 and had second placings since, he admitted warming up with some uncertainty this time.

"Even the day before the race, I was running and I didn't feel that great,'' he said.

"I didn't know how I would go. How I would finish. How strong I was.

"Then the gun went and the coach was right.

"It was probably the smoothest, easiest marathon I've done.''

Dawson set up a handy buffer - a safety net as he called it - to break the spirit of his competitors.

The strategy of the experienced athlete worked.

A combination of support from his new coach and training a lot smarter have helped Dawson enjoy such a productive running season.

"The recovery at the moment is going really well,'' he said.

"We're almost using it as a bit of a litmus test to see what the body is capable of.''

As he ran across the finish line displaying "sheer relief'' in Brisbane, he was suddenly struck with another sensation.

"When I finished the race I was very emotional,'' he said.

It was his first marathon victory in front of his two-year-old son Jasper and supportive wife Michelle.

This year, Dawson also won his first Ipswich Mile Gift among other weekend races he regularly contests for fun and fitness.

He recently participated in the Kokoda foundation charity event, hiking 100km with the Rosewood State High team. The team raised more than $3500 for the foundation charity.

The hike took 26 hours and 39 minutes, at a much slower pace than Dawson runs his marathons.

His next goal is the Sunshine Coast Marathon later this month.

Laidback, patient approach to success

AS he reflects on his latest marathon success, Dawson notes the parallels between being an art teacher and a long distance runner.

"You need a great deal of patience,'' he said.

But while loving his work at Rosewood State High School, he said running required similar qualities. "Being nice and laidback is an attribute that a lot of art people have and I think that's something that suits marathon running. A lot of contemplative time.''

Being in his mid thirties, Dawson hopes to enjoy his art and running passions for years to come. A lot of marathon runners only peak around that age, something Dawson is well aware of during an incredible run of success this year.

"I'm really enjoying it at the moment,'' he said, teaming up with new coach Peter Reeves and his "running buddies'' in Ipswich.

"We've got a really great community so it's good to capitalise on that and see the benefits that everyone is having, not just myself.''