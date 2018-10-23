Mapping the way forward at special breakfast forum

SURVEY: Top Office Group director Jan Gadsden along with business leaders will share their knowledge of the health of local business.

INNOVATIONS in business will be revealed at a much-anticipated forum at the beginning of next month.

The Top Office Group will present its findings at the 2018 Executive Outlook network breakfast at which key findings and the views of 100 business leaders will be discussed.

Top Office Group director Jan Gadsden said that businesses had been surveyed across the Ipswich region and included retail, manufacturing, the service industry and education.

Top Office Group is now 30 years old and its bosses are excited about the future.

"When we first started out, we were training people in the use of Word Perfect and First Choice and using a 20mb floppy hard disk. We were ground-breaking," Mrs Gadsden said.

Jan and John Gadsden started the business together and after surviving the 1992 recession, began to check local trends and attitudes.

"We wanted to put out a meaningful survey and carry out in depth interviews. It is an investment into local businesses," Mrs Gadsden said.

"We look at business confidence, skills shortages and technology innovation and we benchmark this against national and international trends."

The latest data reveals confidence is strong for the year ahead.

"Compliance and regulations is one that tends to show up. This year, we are seeing growing concern over the amount of time being taken to navigate through red tape.

"This one is showing up as one of the most significant issues," Ms Gadsden said.

The digital space is a concern for the business community.

"The competition is both real and virtual, with increases in online shopping," she said. "This shows up in the very competitive nature of online verses bricks-and-mortar shopping.

"About 40 percent of respondents are just learning to go digital, with about 30 percent reporting confidence in the use of technology."

About 50 per cent of respondents are experiencing skills shortages.

"These are in both the trades and professional sectors.

"The key shortages are for spray painters, forklift drivers and panel beaters. We continue to see shortages in accountants, marketing and specifically in digital marketing and social media," she said.

The breakfast will present the range of key findings and insights into how local businesses are adopting digital innovations. A panel of specialist presenters will provide information about the digital conversation.

The breakfast will be held on November 2 at 6.45am. It costs $35 a head - RSVP by this Friday. Contact Top Office on 3812 2920 for more details or to make a booking.