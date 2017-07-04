MAP: Ipswich's richest and poorest suburbs revealed

NEW data reveals families in Ipswich's poorest suburbs live on as little as $750 a week as families in the wealthiest suburbs take home more than triple that amount.

Census figures released last week show less than 25km separates Ipswich poorest and wealthiest sunburns as those in Moores Pocket take home a median pay of $754 a week while families in Brookwater live on a median of $2961 a week.

The median weekly family income is below $1000 in six Ipswich suburbs, well below the Ipswich average of $1362, and above $2000 in four suburbs.

Booval, Gailes, Moores Pocket, One Mile, Redbank and Riverview families live on a median of less than $1000 a week while families in Augustine Heights, Brookwater, Deebing Heights and South Ripley take home a median of more than $2000 a week.

Augustine Heights and Deebing Heights both had the smallest wealth growth in the five years to 2016.

In Brookwater, 611 families share the cash between an average of 3.3 people per household while in Moores Pocket 188 families have an average of 1.9 people per household.

Most households in Moores Pocket have one car while two cars is the norm for Brookwater households.

Suburbs with below 500 people were not included.

Top five Ipswich suburbs for wealth growth 2011 to 2016

Redbank 23%

Ironbark 30%

Rosewood 42%

South Ripley $51%

Silkstone 62%

Bottom five Ipswich suburbs for wealth growth 2011 to 2016

Chuwar 4%

Dinmore 4%

Wulkuraka 4%

Augustine Heights 2%

Deebing Heights -1%