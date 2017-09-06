MAP: Interstate meatworks offer roles in wake of jobs crisis

MEATWORKS and abattoirs from across the country have answered calls to action after 900 workers at the Churchill Abattoir and Steggles will lose their jobs.

About 500 workers at the Churchill Abattoir will be without a job from the last day of slaughter on September 28 while about 250 workers at the Steggles chicken processing plant at Wulkuraka will lose their jobs in January.

Unions say 900 workers will be affected.

Only days after the announcements were made, business from interstate have invited Ipswich workers to apply.

Some jobs boast relocation support and others a change of lifestyle in idyllic country towns.

So far six businesses have come forward with more than 20 roles available.

Flankers, leggers, gutters and scale operator, Gleneagle, QLD

Highchester Meats Abattoir at Gleneagle has positions available for experienced flankers, leggers, gutters and a scale perator (use of splitting saw required).

Only experienced slaughter persons need apply. Email a resume to highchester@bigpond.com (in PDF format).

Butchers, boners, knife hands, slicers, Plainland, QLD

Schulte's are looking for experienced, energetic and supportive Individuals to be part of the team.

Applicants need a minimum 3 years' experience.

Roles are ready for immediate start.

Send resumes to schultes@plainland.com.au.

Slaughtermen, boners, knife hands and quality assurance officers, Livingstone, NT

Livingstone Beef are looking for slaughtermen, boners, knife hands and quality assurance officers for full time roles.

"If you are keen and enthusiastic and would like to explore the lifestyle that the Top End has to offer, then come to work for us at Livingstone Beef, the Top End's only beef processing facility." the ad reads

A great location situated close to two of the Territory's fastest growing suburbs, Palmerston and Coolalinga. With outstanding outdoor recreational opportunities, including Litchfield National Park and Kakadu.

Relocation support will be considered.

All new employees will be required to pass a medical, drug and alcohol screening.

To apply for this role email: hrlivingstone@aaco.com.au or call the HR Department on 08 8978 4117 for further information.

Quality assurance officer and skilled beef boners, slicers and slaughtermen, Mackay, QLD

Thomas Borthwick and Sons (Australia) PTY.LTD. a leading producer and exporter of beef and beef co-products located at Mackay Queensland have opportunities available for a quality assurance officer and skilled beef boners, slicers and slaughtermen.

Applicants will find it advantageous to possess the following for the quality assurance officer role:

Strong understanding of HACCP & Quality Assurance System

Knowledge of Approved Arrangements

And for the beef boners, slicers and slaughtermen roles:

Site chain boning skills

Good hand-eye coordination

Physically fit

Forward a resume and cover letter to obtain an application form to Sarah Harris, Recruitment CoOrdinator, Thomas Borthwick&Sons Pty Ltd.113 Main Street, (07) 4952 8828tbs-recruitment@tbsmackay.com.au.

Slaughtering and knife hands, Booyang, NSW and qualified tradespeople, Booyong, Casino, NSW and Burleigh, QLD

The Northern Cooperative Meat Company Ltd (NCMC) is a leading export food processor with production facilities at Casino and Booyong near Lismore in the Northern Rivers area of the NSW far north coast.

There is also have a facility at Burleigh Heads in Queensland.

The business is in need of suitably experienced workers in the following areas:

Slaughtering and knife hand positions for the Pork Processing Plant (BSP) in Booyong.

Qualified tradespeople for Booyong, Casino and Burleigh maintenance departments.

Cold storage/distribution for Burleigh

Various QA positions for the Group

All these positions offer a great opportunity to combine a career with an excellent lifestyle offered in the region.

Forward a resume to: hr@cassino.com.au.

General poultry farm duties, Kulnura, NSW

Vassallo Farm a family owned Poultry Farm based on the Central Coast, NSW. The farm consists of five tunnel sheds and one Conventional shed, in total they grow 200 000 chickens.

The business needs someone preferably with poultry experience, must be able to work independently, motivated, must be mechanically minded and be able to carry out repairs and maintenance.

There is a two bedroom cottage on the property with a large outdoor deck with great views, 1km from local school and a short walk to the general store.

Salary will be based on experience.

Email a resume to wataviewfarm@bigpond.com or call 0428166685.

Applicants must be able to provide references.