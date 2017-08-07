MAP: Follow this Ipswich woman's two year crime spree

GROCERY and department stores, pharmacies, ice cream shops and hotels were among the businesses an Ipswich woman targeted in a fraud scheme that lasted close to two years.

Melissa Jane Faulkner, 38, went to shops and venues around Ipswich and south-east Queensland, stealing household and personal items and defrauding the business of cash.

Faulkner stole from a defrauded businesses on 68 occasions since October 2015.

Now she has been ordered to repay her victims of close to $4,200.

In sentencing in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday, Magistrate Donna MacCallum said it wasn't the first time Faukner was dishonest, having an "unimpressive" history of like offending that dated back some years.

The court heard Faulkner was sentenced to jail for similar offending in 2013.

Ms MacCallum said she did not fully accept a letter of apology Faulkner had written to the court.

"I take your letter with a grain of salt, there has been lots of opportunities for you to get your life back on track," she said.

Faulkner pleaded guilty to more than 70 offences including stealing, attempted fraud and fraud and imposition as well as bail offences.

She was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole.

What she stole