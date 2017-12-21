MAP: Christmas Day weather forecast in your suburb

THOSE who are staying home or heading to see family in Ipswich, Lockyer, Somerset and Scenic Rim on Christmas Day can expect two things: heat and rain.

Parts of the region will reach up to 36 degrees in the hottest part of the day but showers and even a late afternoon thunderstorm are on the radar.

Temperatures in Ipswich will gradually increase over the weekend, peaking at 35 degrees on Monday.

Some rain is forecast over the entire Christmas weekend before a cool change sweeps through early next week.

A shower or two is expected on both Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures peaking at 29 and 27 degrees.