Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

MAP: Christmas Day weather forecast in your suburb

Emma Clarke
by

THOSE who are staying home or heading to see family in Ipswich, Lockyer, Somerset and Scenic Rim on Christmas Day can expect two things: heat and rain.

Parts of the region will reach up to 36 degrees in the hottest part of the day but showers and even a late afternoon thunderstorm are on the radar.

Temperatures in Ipswich will gradually increase over the weekend, peaking at 35 degrees on Monday.

Some rain is forecast over the entire Christmas weekend before a cool change sweeps through early next week.

A shower or two is expected on both Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures peaking at 29 and 27 degrees.

 

Related Items

Topics:  christmas ipswich lockyer scenic rim somerset weather

Ipswich Queensland Times
'HUGE!' Ipswich's spike in tourists to boost city by $65m

'HUGE!' Ipswich's spike in tourists to boost city by $65m

Record numbers visit region's new attractions.

What's different about CMC Rocks 2018

Already CMC Rocks 2018 has defied expectations, selling out a record 18,000 tickets with in less than an hour.

There are going to be some changes and some records broken.

Murder charge after fatal stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed during an argument at a Brisbane home. File picture

The man received a serious injury to the chest

REVEALED: Secret recipe for iconic Ipswich soft drink

The original N.E. Thing crown seal bottle cap.

This recipe makes roughly 1350L

Local Partners