MAP: 72 Ipswich Christams lights destinations for 2017

MEET Santa, watch thousands of lights twinkle, see a nativity scene and soak up all the Christmas spirit in Ipswich at these homes and businesses.

Do you know of others? Let us know at qt@qt.com.au.

Augustine Heights

66 Fitzpatrick Cct,

Basin Pocket

39 Grenville St

27 Charlotte St

1 Springall St

Blackstone

108 Naomai St

Bundamba

3 Sugars Pl

5 Sugars Pl

4 Banbury Cl

7 Shanks Ct

Churchhill

20 Berry St

Chuwar

155 Landsowne Way

Collingwood Park

45 Paul Tully Ave

73 McCorry Dr

25 Drysdale Ave

Deebing Heights

39 Rawlings Rd Deebing Heights

Eastern Heights

13 Minnis St

Flinders View

3 Inverness St

4 Inverness St

6 Inverness St

3 Nova Ct

4 Nova Ct

5 Nova Ct

6 Nova Ct

Gailes

8 Janice St

35 Iris St

Goodna

Woogaroo St

Ipswich

99 Brisbane St

33 Salisbury Rd

Newtown

53 Brisbane Rd

North Ipswich

35A Hill St

1 North St

9 Blackwood Ave

11 Waterworks Rd

10 Clarice Ave

12 Clarice Ave

Pine Mountain

3 Pringle Pl

Raceview

1 Explorer St

Redbank Plains

195 Redbank Plains Rd

90 Highbury Dr

5 Tindle St

Rosewood

1/8 John St

1 Normanton Cl

9 Normanton Cl

10 Normanton Cl

14 Normanton Cl

22 Normanton Cl

Sadliers Crossing

1/24 Thomas St

Silkstone

180 Blackstone Rd

2 Auld St

Springfield

6 Tiber Cres

Springfield Lakes

Shop 226, Orien Springfield Central. 1 Main St

8 Diana St

10 Diana St

12 Diana St

13 Diana St

14 Diana St

15 Diana St

17 Diana St

18 Diana St

19 Diana St

20 Diana St

22 Diana St

23 Diana St

24 Diana St

26 Diana St

Tivoli

8 Hastie St

Willowbank

9 Gledhow St

Yamanto

15 Capriole Cl

68 Sandalwood Drive

4 Yew St

24 Sarah Dr