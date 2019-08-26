MAP: The 645 fatal crash hotspots across two decades

DATA from the Queensland Government has revealed the most dangerous locations for fatal crashes in the past two decades.

The stretch of the Warrego Highway from Ipswich to Toowoomba has been highlighted as a state road blackspot with 43 fatal crashes since 2001, followed by the same highway between Toowoomba and Dalby, and the New England Highway between Warwick and Wallangarra.

The Warrego Highway and New England Highway have been the location of a total 142 fatal crashes - more than a sixth of total 645 fatal crashes in the 18 year period.

SEE THE LOCATIONS OF ALL 645 CRASHES ON OUR INTERACTIVE MAP

The suburbs with the highest number of fatal crashes in these policing regions was Goondwindi, followed by Oakey, Dalby, Gatton, the Toowoomba suburb of Newtown, and Bowenville.

The data, which is compiled from the Queensland Road Crash Database, includes all reported crashes in the Darling Downs and southwest Queensland police districts from January 1, 2001 until December 1, 2018.

Crashes since the start of 2019 have not been included as investigations into crashes can take up to one year to finalise.

An analysis of the data comes in the lead-up to Road Safety Week. which starts on Monday, August 26.

HIGHWAY FATAL HOTSPOTS

Warrego Highway: 92 fatal crashes

New England Highway: 52 fatal crashes

Cunningham Highway: 31 fatal crashes

Gore Highway: 25 fatal crashes

Leichhardt Highway: 20 fatal crashes

Bunya Highway: 19 fatal crashes

D'Aguilar Highway: 14 fatal crashes

Moonie Highway: 9 fatal crashes