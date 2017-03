MAP: 20 most expensive council roads

THE most expensive potholes have cost Somerset Regional Council more than half a million dollars already this financial year.

The top 20 most expensive roads in Somerset came in at $606,341 with a gravel stretch at Mount Archer topping the list at $106,813.

Somerset Regional Council's most expensive road segments for ordinary maintenance this financial year:

Rasmussen Mt Archer (gravel) - $106,813

Esk Crows Nest (gravel) - $ 79,736

Mt Mulgowie Rd (gravel) - $ 32,213

Gregors Creek Rd (bitumen) - $ 31,531

Cedarvale Rd - $ 29,413

Mt Byron Rd (gravel) - $ 27,570

Westvale Rd (gravel) - $ 27,263

Rifle Range Rd (gravel) - $ 26,367

Mahons Rd (bitumen) - $ 23,621

Diaper Rd (gravel) - $ 22,998

Lehmanns Rd (gravel) - $ 22,988

Pohlmans Range Rd (gravel) - $ 22,874

Kennedy Rd Wivenhoe Pckt (gravel) - $ 21,846

Wanora Rd (gravel) - $ 19,971

Bischoffs Rd (gravel) - $ 18,667

Harpeng Rd Wivenhoe Pkt (gravel) - $ 18,651

Glenhowden Rd (gravel) - $ 18,619

Black Jack Creek Rd (gravel) - $ 18,590

OConnor Rd (gravel) - $ 18,400

Kimbala Rd (gravel) - $ 18,211

Subtotal most costly 20 road segments $606,342