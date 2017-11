SCHOOL kids with some extra time on their hands these holidays won't even have to get mum or dad to drop them off, they can walk to these super local business to earn their pocket money.

Christmas causal job ads are already being plastered in shop and café windows, online and in job search engines as major retailers and businesses prepare for the festive rush.

Children as young as 11 could get a job delivering newspapers or junk mail while in other roles the minimum age for employment is 13.