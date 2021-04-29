Menu
Health

Queenslanders trapped in India’s COVID catastrophe

by Hayden Johnson
29th Apr 2021 5:24 AM
Many Queenslanders trapped in India have been told they are on their own with Australia pausing flights as COVID-19 continues to overwhelm the country's hospitals, killing thousands.

Australia has halted all flights from India as its COVID-19 catastrophe escalates.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said there were thought to be "many" Queenslanders among the 9000 Australians trapped in the country.

"We have a very substantial Indian community and there are lots of reasons why they may be in India at the moment," he said.

"It's just devastating to see what's going on there, the impact on their hospitals and their communities and even their crematorium system - it's just awful."

 

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles speaks about the worsening Indian situation during a visit to Insitu Pacific in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
About 34,300 Australians are registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade as being overseas and wanting to return, including about 9000 in India.

Federation of Indian Communities of Queensland President Shyam Das said the situation on the subcontinent was critical.

"It's very heartbreaking, people are dying everyday and it's horrific," he said.

"People are getting sick and they can't go to the hospital for treatment."

This week Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged a COVID-19 support package to help India deal with its "rapidly escalating" situation.

Australia will send 500 non-invasive ventilators, one million surgical masks, and 500,000 P2 and N95 masks.

Mr Morrison has also ruled out special treatment for Australian cricketers, including Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and David Warner, who are currently in India for IPL matches.

