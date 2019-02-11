Many airbag airheads are knowingly driving a death traps

epa04629972 (FILE) A file picture dated 05 February 2015 shows a Takata company tag seen on a car seat for children, in Tokyo, Japan. The US government issued a hefty daily fine on 20 February 2015 against Japan's Takata Corp for failing to cooperate with a federal investigation into defective airbags. In issuing the 14,000-US-dollar-a-day fine, officials said Takata had not complied with the probe. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation late in 2014 asking for documentation and other material. More than 21 million vehicles have been recalled worldwide since mid-2014 to fix Takata's defective airbags. A malfunctioning inflator in the airbag may cause it to rupture and spray metal fragments at drivers and passengers. This month, Takata president Stefan Stocker stepped down amid the problems. Until December, Takata insisted that the problems only cropped up in areas of high humidity and said it would only fix the airbags in cars driven in such climates. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

I KNOW a woman who is willingly driving a death trap. She's been ignoring her Takata recall letters for months now, seemingly unconcerned that she, and her passengers, risk being killed or maimed by the car's airbags.

It's been a year since Takata airbag recall began, and to date around 2.8 million of them have been replaced. By anyone's standards it's significant progress, but it still leaves about a million to go.

That's largely because some owners are still dragging their feet by refusing to co-operate with the recall. You'd think the potential consequences would be enough to persuade any reasonably intelligent person to take the matter seriously - but it hasn't. The mind boggles.

Recently the Queensland Government announced it would look at suspending registrations of unrepaired cars. "I suppose I'll have to get it fixed if they do that,” my friend said.

Now that reaction shouldn't really surprise me. The car hasn't been serviced for years because it's too inconvenient, and the disruption of having the airbag replaced is obviously, to her mind, far more significant than being killed by it. Insert dramatic eyeroll.

What more can I say? I'm hoping by embarrassing her in this column she'll get the push she needs. It's tough, yes, but it may just safe her life.