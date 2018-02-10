ManUp to talk about prostate cancer

JOIN UP: Len Lamprecht and Dennis Ellis from the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia Ipswich Support Group. They are looking for new members.

MORE than 3300 Australian men die every year from prostate cancer.

That's nine fathers, grandfathers, brothers, uncles, husbands, nephews or friends who pass away every day.

Receiving the news that a person has prostate cancer is a very difficult thing for men to go through.

Len Lamprecht and Dennis Ellis know all too well what goes through your mind following a diagnosis and then surgery.

The two mates are part of the Ipswich Prostate Cancer Support Group, and they are here to help other blokes from around the city who also have received the unwanted news from their GPs.

The group meet every month, but this month's event is something a little different. It will welcome a guest speaker from the ManUp for Prostate Cancer organisation.

ManUp was established by Brian and Jill Costello in 2010 after Brian was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The couple had trouble finding relevant information, assistance and support.

Six years on and having survived cancer, the pair are determined to dedicate their time and success to educating men about prostate cancer and getting them into the habit of being tested every year.

They will be appearing at the Ipswich group's meeting at the Ipswich Humanities Building at 7pm on Thursday, February 15.

If you would like to attend regularly, in addition to this week's meeting, the Ipswich Prostate Cancer Support Group gathers on the third Thursday of each month.