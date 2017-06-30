Manufacturing apprenticeship numbers falling

LOCAL JOBS: Apprenticeships Queensland Ipswich general manager Paul Hillberg says apprenticeship numbers have been dropping since the last Census.

THE manufacturing industry was the most popular with Ipswich workers at the 2011 Census, but five years on business professionals warn new data could show other industries taking over.

Close to 11,000 Ipswich workers were employed in the manufacturing industry in Ipswich five years ago, the highest employment industry representing 14.4% of the 74,000 strong workforce.

While the Australian Bureau of Statistics has released some of the data from the 2016 Census this week, employment figures won't be released until October.

The new data already reveals the number of manufacturing businesses in Ipswich decreased by 50, with the lowest number of manufacturing businesses in five years, 469, setting up shop in Ipswich.

Apprenticeships Queensland Ipswich general manager Paul Hillberg said manufacturing jobs often started at the apprenticeship level and flailing apprenticeship number was a sign manufacturing jobs could too.

He said apprenticeship numbers across all industries, including manufacturing, had decreased in the past five years and dropped by up to 40% in the past 10 years.

Mr Hillberg said declining apprenticeship numbers were a sign businesses were choosing to train existing staff in other ways to meet job demand.

"I wonder if that means people are going away from apprenticeships and into either skilled or sub-skilled labour, so people are skilled in part of what would be an apprenticeship," he said.

"They also might be training people internally to complete work because only protected trades, plumbing, electrical, require trades certificates.

"A lot of employers are asking to not have a person trained in an entire apprenticeship when all we need them to do is this sub-set of the apprenticeship. There is increasing specialisation in small business, so a particular business might just do the frames of houses and they'll always do frames for large builders.

"It seems like there is a lot of outsourcing - you can import items from overseas cheaper than we can produce in Australia so that's why it was interesting because my anecdotal information would tell me there is a decline in manufacturing."

Mr Hillberg said he expected the new census data would not have manufacturing as the most popular industry for employment.

"I would assume there would be a decline but having said that apprenticeship numbers really do depend on the government of the day."

Top five industries

Manufacturing: 14.4%

Health care and social assistance: 12.1%

Retail trade: 10.7%

Public administration and safety: 9.7%

Construction: 7.8%