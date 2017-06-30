21°
News

Manufacturing apprenticeship numbers falling

Emma Clarke
| 30th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
LOCAL JOBS: Apprenticeships Queensland Ipswich general manager Paul Hillberg says apprenticeship numbers have been dropping since the last Census.
LOCAL JOBS: Apprenticeships Queensland Ipswich general manager Paul Hillberg says apprenticeship numbers have been dropping since the last Census. Darren Hallesy

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE manufacturing industry was the most popular with Ipswich workers at the 2011 Census, but five years on business professionals warn new data could show other industries taking over.

Close to 11,000 Ipswich workers were employed in the manufacturing industry in Ipswich five years ago, the highest employment industry representing 14.4% of the 74,000 strong workforce.

While the Australian Bureau of Statistics has released some of the data from the 2016 Census this week, employment figures won't be released until October.

The new data already reveals the number of manufacturing businesses in Ipswich decreased by 50, with the lowest number of manufacturing businesses in five years, 469, setting up shop in Ipswich.

Apprenticeships Queensland Ipswich general manager Paul Hillberg said manufacturing jobs often started at the apprenticeship level and flailing apprenticeship number was a sign manufacturing jobs could too.

He said apprenticeship numbers across all industries, including manufacturing, had decreased in the past five years and dropped by up to 40% in the past 10 years.

Mr Hillberg said declining apprenticeship numbers were a sign businesses were choosing to train existing staff in other ways to meet job demand.

"I wonder if that means people are going away from apprenticeships and into either skilled or sub-skilled labour, so people are skilled in part of what would be an apprenticeship," he said.

"They also might be training people internally to complete work because only protected trades, plumbing, electrical, require trades certificates.

"A lot of employers are asking to not have a person trained in an entire apprenticeship when all we need them to do is this sub-set of the apprenticeship. There is increasing specialisation in small business, so a particular business might just do the frames of houses and they'll always do frames for large builders.

"It seems like there is a lot of outsourcing - you can import items from overseas cheaper than we can produce in Australia so that's why it was interesting because my anecdotal information would tell me there is a decline in manufacturing."

Mr Hillberg said he expected the new census data would not have manufacturing as the most popular industry for employment.

"I would assume there would be a decline but having said that apprenticeship numbers really do depend on the government of the day."

Top five industries

Manufacturing: 14.4%

Health care and social assistance: 12.1%

Retail trade: 10.7%

Public administration and safety: 9.7%

Construction: 7.8%

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  census 2016 ipswich employment ipswich jobs

Prison security boost with 21 frontline custodial officers

Prison security boost with 21 frontline custodial officers

More than 20 graduate in third round of Wacol Custodial Entry program

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

The Choirboys Brad Carr on lead guitar.Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival 2017.

The latest on the city's live music scene

Earth to shake as 20 RAAF jets blast out of Ipswich

A mixed flight of 20 F/A-18 Hornets and Super Hornets will blast away from Amberley at 5.45am Friday morning

Amberley to be a Hornet's nest tomorrow morning

Ipswich's 'ugly dogs' are really beautiful!

This is Martha - officially the World's Ugliest Dog.

Do you have an 'ugly' dog?

Local Partners

VIDEO: Ipswich teen magician runs away to the circus

He's already escaped a maximum security straight jacket while blindfolded under water

New track will be a win for all Ipswich people

INNOVATIVE: The design of the new $3.3 million Ipswich Cycle Park to be built in Raceview.

24/7 Cycling Safety Fund hail $3.3 million cycle park

Top 7 must-do school holiday hikes around Ipswich

Ipswich Bushwalkers are looking for more members to join this year. Wendy Baker and Manfred Hoge of the Ipswich Bushwalkers. Photo: Anna Hartley.

WHETHER you're new to hiking or experienced, we’ve got your covered

Jamie Oliver has right recipe for Ipswich school holiday fun

MEAL TIME: Liam Keena, Megan Harrison, Maya Kinsella, River Kinsella, Mikaela Verrall and Ashlee Verall at the Jamie's Ministry of Food kitchen in Ipswich.

ARE you looking for ways to spice up your school holidays?

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

'King Judah' on song for Voice grand final

Former backing singer Judah Kelly is now well and truly in the spotlight as he prepares for his grand final performance on The Voice.

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Coast muso Ayla to play Black Bear Lodge

Ayla looks forward to her EP release after returning from tour.

Singer on her start in music and new EP

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Big Block, Huge Shed, Superb Investment!

27 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 4 $225,000

Situated on a large 1012m2 block, accompanied with a huge 4-bay shed this 3-bedroom home with 3 phase power and a commercial zoning in the heart of Harrisville is...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

Yielding at 6%, Freshly Renovated and Walking Distance to Rail!

7 Irvine Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a 607m2 block walking distance to East Ipswich train station, East Ipswich Primary School and only a 5-minute drive to Ipswich CBD! This freshly...

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR CAFES SHOPS &amp; RAIL

6/12 MacQuarie Street, Booval 4304

Apartment 2 1 1 Offers Above ...

OWNER HAS REDUCED THE PRICE TO MEET THE MARKET!!! IDEAL LOCATION FOR SET & FORGET INVESTMENT OR MOVE IN FOR SUPER EASY & CONVENIENT LIFESTYLE Literally a five...

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION!!!! OWNER MOVED &amp; WANTS IT SOLD

47 Rea Road, Karalee 4306

6 2 4 ONLY $589,000...

EXTRAORDINARY VALUE FOR BIG FAMILY HOME ON JUST OVER 7 ACRES (2.86Ha) of PRIME LAND in KARALEE Growth Corridor Just over 7 acres (2.86Ha) of Development or...

LUXURIOUS ENTERTAINER ON A BIG 1010M2 BLOCK

169 Edwards Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 3 $649,000

This highly appealing and truly outstanding property has it all, Big Block, Pool, Shed & Size + technology. When it comes to lifestyle this huge family residence...

POSITION, POOL &amp; PARKING

23 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 5 $489,000

This absolutely perfectly presented family home is in a terrific street surrounded by home owners and is only a short walk to the popular Winston Glades shopping...

Luxury Living in a Superior Location.

565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 2 Priced From...

Upon entering these executive units, you will immediately notice that no expense has been spared. With high ceilings, modern finishes and unique design elements...

Super Trendy Detached Townhouse!

5/52 Edith Drive, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 $269,000

If you are looking for a super low maintenance and ultra-trendy detached townhouse to either live in or indeed as an investment then look no further. They do not...

Up High, Great Views And Built On Solid Ground!

27 Burgess Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Situated on a 620m2 block on a quiet cul-de-sec with a park at the end and only hundreds of metres away from Raceview primary school. This home is ready for it's...

Historic Ipswich building set for $1M restoration

BEAUTIFY: Dancer Emily Rowles poses inside the North Ipswich woollen mills building which will be restored thanks to a $1million allocation in the council budget.

Building to be made safe and sound before becoming a cultural hub

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

REVEALED: Why the Ipswich Mall demolition has been delayed

COMING SOON: Work is set to commence on the demolition of the Ipswich Mall once Queensland Rail agrees its infrastructure underneath won't be damaged.

There is an issue to be resolved before demolition commences

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!