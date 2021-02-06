Manufacturer’s new Ipswich base to create 70 new jobs

MaxiTRANS managing director and CEO Dean Jenkins speaks to Deputy Premier Steven Miles, Jordan MP Charis Mullen and Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding.

A MAJOR Australian manufacturing company has set up a new base in Ipswich which will require it to double its workforce over the next five years.

MaxiTRANS has opened a new heavy-duty trailer manufacturing facility in Carole Park to replace its existing facility in Richlands.

The new purpose-built 14,303m2 facility adds to the company’s manufacturing footprint in Queensland.

The company is Australia’s largest truck trailer manufacturer.

“Designed to match the equipment levels and standard processes available at Ballarat, Carole Park will provide greater capacity to the MaxiTRANS Group and will allow us to continue to better serve our customers with the ability to cover any total market growth,” managing director and CEO Dean Jenkins said.

The existing workforce is anticipated to double to 140 with the 70 staff moving into the new Ipswich facility.

About 70 new operational jobs are expected to be created over the next five years.



MaxiTRANS says opportunities will open up for local TAFE and university students to work with the company to provide specialised in-house and skills development programs.

The Richlands facility predominantly made bulk transport trailers with the new facility allowing the company to expand in the agriculture, mining, construction, waste management and food sectors.

Production started at Carole Park started last year with the first trailer produced in November.

The expansion was supported by the State Government’s Advance Queensland Industry Attraction Fund.

The facility was toured by Deputy Premier and State Development Minister Steven Miles, Jordan MP Charis Mullen, Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding and Ipswich councillor Nicole Jonic on Friday.

“We have helped MaxiTRANS to shift up another gear and bring more business to Queensland by establishing this state-of-the-art facility at Carole Park,” Mr Miles said.

“To continue our recovery from COVID-19, we need to secure the manufacturing industries and the skills needed for the jobs of the future.”

Mrs Mullen said the prospect of more local jobs was a welcome addition in tough economic times in the wake of COVID-19.

She said 64 jobs were created in the construction of the new facility.

“As the largest manufacturer of heavy-duty transport trailers in Australia and New Zealand combined and a leading provider of parts and service, MaxiTRANS knows how to keep industry moving,” Ms Mullen said.

