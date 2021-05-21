Man’s X-rated mistake in car advert

Safe to say this Aussie man will be double checking everything he uploads to the internet, after he accidentally shared several naked snaps.

Safe to say this Aussie man will be double checking everything he uploads to the internet, after he accidentally shared several naked snaps.

If anything, this experience would have taught this Aussie man to perhaps double check anything and everything he shares online.

It happens. Sometimes you accidentally hit "upload all" without realising exactly what you have selected. But it had unfortunate consequences for this NSW man.

Hoping to sell his 2011 model Nissan Navara, he inadvertently shared a bit too much detail in his advert.

An Aussie man created a carsales.com.au ad in the hopes of selling his Nissan Navara. Picture: Twitter/browncardigan69

The embarrassing blunder happened when he posted several images of his ute to carsales.com.au - but he also included a couple of naked snaps.

Twitter users were left in hysterics when user @browncardigan69 shared a screen recording of the ad, alongside the caption "You looking?"

The man put in a lot of effort to sell his $21,999 Navara with a gallery of 40 images.

But as you flick through the images you're then confronted with two X-rated snaps of the man's private area.

He shared a gallery of about 40 images. Picture: Twitter/browncardigan69

"Whenever I see a Nissan Navara on the road again I'll have visions of that d**k pic," one person commented.

"I searched all of Carsales for this one with the customised gear stick," another person wrote, while a third joked: "The wheel alignment is a bit out."

It's unknown whether the man sold his car as the advert has now been deleted, but it's safe to assume from now on he will be a bit more cautious when uploading anything to the internet.

It's not the first time an "accidental" X-rated snap has gone viral.

Aussie model Nick Youngquest shared his naked photo on Instagram in 2019, carefully placing a flag emoji over his manhood to protect his modesty.

Unfortunately, the former rugby league player failed to spot the fact there was a telling shadow on his thigh - giving fans an X-rated glimpse of his undercarriage.

Of course the post was then bombarded with hundreds of comments pointing out the mishap.

"That shadow is betraying you," one fan wrote.

"Oh my Jesus," someone else declared.

Youngquest also stripped off for the 2007-8 Naked Rugby League Calendar, posing with just his hand over his manhood. Only it didn't actually fully cover him and people lost their minds.

