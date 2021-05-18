Man’s video ‘proof’ UFOs exist

A Gold Coast man claims to have proof of a UFO flying in his suburb.

George Csere was flying his drone near bushland in Nerang when it got hit by something, sending it hurtling to the ground.

It wasn't until Mr Csere later viewed back the footage and meticulously went over each frame that he realised his drone, a DJI Mavic Pro, was hit by something large, which he claims is a UFO.

Mr Csere said it was a beautiful day in January last year and he couldn't see any birds nearby.

"The drone was just above my head when I heard the big bang, as though it had hit a wall," he told news.com.au.

"I lost a propeller and the gimbal holder got loose and seconds later just the wire was holding the camera.

"I checked the video and straight away I found the round object flying away."

RELATED: Two objects in 'conflict' before 1980 Stirling crash

George Csere was flying his drone in Nerang on the Gold Coast.



In his video Drone vs UFO posted to YouTube, Mr Csere said he was flying in sports mode at 94m high to drain his drone's battery when "something strange happened".

"Going back through the video a car-sized object can be seen," he said.

"Under the spot where this object was spotted is a perfectly round waterhole with no algae, indicating it gets disturbed by something.

"Twenty seconds after this object was seen, an impact occurs with the drone. This was incredibly loud.

"During the fall there was two frames where the drone caught something curious. A round object can be seen leaving at a fast pace."

RELATED: Creepy details in 1996 Australian UFO sighting

This was the drone’s flight path before it got ‘hit’.



Based on his drone recording 30 frames a second and what it captured of the "object", Mr Csere calculates it was moving at 1080km/hr as it was "leaving his dying drone".

"A couple of months later I found it while going through the recording," he said.

"In the recording I found a car-sized object hovering above a tree. 20 seconds later my drone got hit from behind.

"Now I know why. I believe that there is some form of base or structure located underground, with a pond being the entrance.

"You can see objects captured by drone, but never have been hit. I wasn't sure if it was a direct or accidental hit."

The Gold Coast Bulletin reports the city was a tourism hot spot for UFOs during the 2010s with 23 reported sightings up to 2019.

UFO Research Queensland president Sheryl Gottschall told the newspaper they didn't have a single sighting in 2020.

RELATED: Teacher reveals creepy details of Aussie UFO sighting in rare audio

The object appeared to have an orb around it in some frames.

Commenters on Mr Csere's videos have suggested his drone was simply attacked by a bird but based on his speed calculations he believes that it cannot possibly be a bird.

One user agreed the drone was clearly "struck" by something.

"This is evident due to the inertial movements of the camera on the drone," they said.

Another person said the object was "quite big" to be a bird and encouraged Mr Csere to go back to the site to explore some more.

One man said he believed he was "on to something".

The drone was damaged in the impact.



One user who suggested the object was a bird of prey said if aliens had collided their UFO with a mostly plastic drone there would be far more damage.

"If not complete destruction of the drone aside from a few sturdier bits," they wrote.

"Recording would have been lost or at least cut off at impact in this instance."

Many Australians report paranormal activity and believe they have seen unexplained objects.

Kade Moir hosts a paranormal podcast called Believe where he shares people's stories and told 7 News there were "so many weird things happening across Australia".

Dr Roger Stankovic is the Australia and New Zealand director of the Mutual UFO Network, a US organisation that researches UFO sightings, and told the publication in about 5 to 10 per cent of sightings they simply "cannot work out what the hell they are".

Originally published as Man's video 'proof' UFOs exist