Man’s sick school bag revenge porn act

A 48-year-old man has been sentenced to three years in jail with a non-parole period of 18 months for threatening to distribute "revenge porn" and sexually assaulting his former partner.

The Canberra man, who can't be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty to threatening to distribute intimate images of his former partner, whom he has a daughter with.

The court heard that following an argument the man left the woman's house and texted her a message saying, "Makes a nice poster".

The man slipped the posters into his daughter’s school bag. Picture: iStock.

The woman walked outside and found a poster that depicted a topless photo of her on the ground near where he had parked his car.

On another occasion, the man created posters of images of the woman in intimate situations. When visiting the woman's house to hand her some of their daughter's belongings, several of the posted fell onto the ground.

Later, the man texted her saying, "Oh, there's more of those in her school bag".

The man created posters using topless images of the woman, with whom he shares a child. Picture: iStock.

Despite feeling that there had been a "misunderstanding", the man pleaded guilty to threatening to distribute intimate images.

The man was also found guilty on a separate charge of indecent assault and sexual assault for an incident that happened during a fight that took place at the woman's house.

The court heard that the man had pinned her to a bed and removed her underwear. He stopped when he heard their daughter crying in another room but after checking on her he returned and ripped the woman's clothing.

The court also heard of a separate incident — involving indecent and sexual assault — that happened during a fight at the woman’s house. Picture: iStock.

When handing down the sentence, Justice Chrissa Loukas-Karlsson said that "women must not be treated by men as property".

"You would not want your daughters treated the way you treated your ex-partner," Loukas-Karlsson said.

"Show your daughters the best version of yourself."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service on 1800 RESPECT for 24/7 support.

