Man’s sex attack on woman as child slept

Nathan John Moreland has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

A burglar who meticulously removed a flyscreen and glass from an apartment window to break into a home, then sexually attacked a mother while her five-year-old son slept beside her has been jailed in Perth.

It was several hours after the woman’s husband had gone to work in the evening that Nathan John Moreland was captured on a doorbell camera of another Wembley unit wearing gloves and carrying a screwdriver in May 2020.

He approached the victim’s apartment, removed the flyscreen covering the window next to the front door and removed the glass before going inside.

The woman woke up to see a shadowy figure in her bedroom and assumed it was her husband, the West Australian District Court heard on Thursday.

Moreland, 41, began to touch the victim’s body around her stomach, then touched her breast over her clothing before she realised he was not her husband and screamed.

Nathan John Moreland attacked the woman while she slept beside her son.

“You put your hand over her mouth. The victim pushed your hand away and struck out at you,” Judge Stephen Lemonis said.

After she turned the bedroom light on, Moreland moved to the door, looked back at the victim, then ran towards the back sliding door where he made his exit.

“While the touching itself was relatively short — being a few seconds — and was over clothing, it was sexualised and invasive to the victim, who had been asleep when you entered the room,” Judge Lemonis said.

“I’m satisfied the incident was terrifying for the victim.

“(The) purpose for your entering into the house was to steal, and once you entered the house and appreciated that there was a female in the house, you took that opportunity and proceeded to indecently assault her.”

Moreland was sentenced in the West Australian District Court on Thursday. Picture: Ross Swanborough

The court heard Moreland also had a criminal history in South Australia that included a conviction of rape, but it did not involve unlawful entry into a home for the purposes of committing a sexual assault.

In that instance, he had consensual sex with a woman but then continued after she told him to stop.

For the West Australian offences, Moreland pleaded guilty to assault during an aggravated home burglary and aggravated indecent assault in the course of an aggravated home burglary.

Moreland was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

He must serve at least three years and three months behind bars before he can be eligible for parole.

Originally published as Man’s sex attack on woman as child slept