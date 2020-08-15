Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: A man received a suspended sentence for possessing a drug utensil when his history came back to bite him.
IN COURT: A man received a suspended sentence for possessing a drug utensil when his history came back to bite him.
Crime

Man’s seven-page criminal history comes back to bite

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 12:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man caught with a drug utensil had his seven-page criminal history come back to bite him when he was sentenced on Friday.

Nathan Robert Hite, 50, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possession of a drug utensil.

READ MORE: Man likely to lose work over drug-driving offence

READ MORE: Woman refuses to do breath test

The court was told at the time of the offence, Hite was subject to a probation order and a parole order.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic acknowledged the court orders Hite was subject to, but said the last related matter on Hite's history was four years ago.

Hite was sentenced to one month imprisonment, immediately suspended for 12 months.

More Stories

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drought: an insidious and ongoing threat to Australia

        Premium Content Drought: an insidious and ongoing threat to Australia

        News Local university expert says droughts should remain a top priority for Australia.

        • 15th Aug 2020 11:17 AM
        Man in critical condition after home goes up in flames

        Premium Content Man in critical condition after home goes up in flames

        News A man is in a critical condition after a fire in Bundamba

        Police officer to face Gatton court for stalking and assault

        Premium Content Police officer to face Gatton court for stalking and assault

        Crime A POLICE officer is set to face Gatton court next month

        Drink driver rips police woman’s hair in bizarre outburst

        Premium Content Drink driver rips police woman’s hair in bizarre outburst

        Crime A woman has been ordered to pay compensation to a police officer