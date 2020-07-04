Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has spent nearly 12 hours trapped in agony overnight after falling almost 10m down a lift shaft at a construction site.
A man has spent nearly 12 hours trapped in agony overnight after falling almost 10m down a lift shaft at a construction site.
Breaking

Man’s screams for help after lift shaft plunge

by Greg Stolz
4th Jul 2020 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has had a lucky escape after plunging almost 10m down a lift shaft at the Gold Coast casino site and spending nearly 12 hours trapped in agony.

The man, aged in his 20s and who police believe was affected by alcohol and possibly drugs, fell into the shaft on the Dorsett Hotel construction site next to The Star casino about 7pm on Friday.

A man has fallen down a lift shaft at the Dorsett Hotel construction site at Broadbeach.
A man has fallen down a lift shaft at the Dorsett Hotel construction site at Broadbeach.

Emergency services were alerted after a woman on a Star hotel balcony heard him screaming and crying for help just before 6.30am on Saturday.

Paramedics called in firefighters who abseiled down to rescue the man, who suffered a suspected broken hand and back injuries in the fall.

"It was a very difficult extraction," Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman Liam Kingsbury said.

"He was very, very lucky and very grateful (to be rescued)."

The man was taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition, and in what Mr Kingsbury described as 'quite good spirits'.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as Man's screams for help after lift shaft plunge

fall rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver turns themselves into police after fatal crash

        premium_icon Driver turns themselves into police after fatal crash

        Crime A 23-year-old is now assisting police with their investigation.

        Drug driver truckie’s son suffers broken leg in head-on

        premium_icon Drug driver truckie’s son suffers broken leg in head-on

        News An Ipswich magistrate has told a man that he must address his ‘addiction issues’...

        How private schools are providing COVID-19 economic boost

        premium_icon How private schools are providing COVID-19 economic boost

        News Local independent schools support more than $265 million in economic activity.

        ‘No win, no fee’: resurrected law firm to open in Ipswich

        premium_icon ‘No win, no fee’: resurrected law firm to open in Ipswich

        Business It was the first law firm in Queensland to focus on compensation law.