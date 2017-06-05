Ipswich man's desperate plea to solve mystery fish deaths

Concerned Walloon residents found a host of dead fish and eels and water holes around their homes.

A WALLOON man is desperately trying to solve a fishy mystery.

Owen Wesner lives on Karrabin-Rosewood Rd and was cleaning along his property line when he made a shocking discovery.

Six dead fish were floating in a waterhole which covers part of his property and part of the footpath.

The next day when Mr Wesner went to warn his neighbour and suggest he move his cows to a different paddock, in case there was an issue with the water, the pair made another discovery.

Four dead eels were in waterhole on the neighbour's land.

The following day 10 dead fish were found floating in yet another neighbour's dam.

Mr Wesner said he tried to report the unexplained deaths discovered mid-May to the relevant authorities.

He said he spoke to Ipswich City Council, the State Government's Environment Department and Queensland Urban Utilities, although none were sure which agency should respond.

Mr Wesner is concerned the deaths could be related to run-off from development in the area, although he has no evidence to suggest that.

Mr Wesner, however, does have samples of the dead fish, eels and the murky water he found them in.

He has frozen all the samples to preserve any bacteria that may explain the sudden deaths.

Now Mr Wesner hopes a lab will offer to test the samples for "a reasonable price" after he was quoted thousands for the job.

"We need to know why these animals died," Mr Wesner said.

"I mean eels live in the murkiest waters.

"It could be run-off from the nearby residential development, but it could be something else.

"What killed those fish?

"Why did they die in three different waterholes some 300 metres apart?"