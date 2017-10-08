Man's message for family who lost toddler: You're not alone

THE grief of a family who lost their 18-month-old toddler after he was pulled from a pool in Craignish on Friday is shared by a man they have never met.



Andrew Plint lost his two-year-old daughter Hannah 10 years ago when she drowned in the pool in the backyard of the family's home in Laidley.



Wednesday marked the 10th anniversary of his daughter's death.



Then on Friday, Andrew heard about the tragic loss another family was facing.



"My heart breaks for the family," he said.



Andrew started Hannah's Foundation after the loss of his daughter.



The foundation advocates for pool safety gives those who lose children a place to turn to.



He said he would welcome a call from the family any time of the day or night.



"I know how much it hurts me after 10 years," Andrew said.



"I have a really strong understanding of what's coming."



The boy was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition after he fell into the pool.



Paramedics attended the scene about 3.50pm to assist the toddler, but sadly he died later in hospital.



"It's important that they know they're not alone," Andrew said.



"They've had the toughest day they will ever have.



"If they can survive that, they can survive anything."



With the warmer months upon us, Andrew said pool safety was again a serious concern.



He said the majority of drownings in Queensland happened because the pool gate was left propped open or the gate was faulty.



"There's no cure for drowning, only prevention."



Andrew said adult supervision around pools where children were playing was also essential to prevent such accidents, as well as teaching children survival skills in the water.



He said it was important to never prop open a pool gate and to ensure fences met safety standards.

