Man's lucky escape after Ipswich bulldozer rollover

PARAMEDICS were called to Swanbank Rd at Swanbank after reports of a bulldozer accident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said a man in his 30s made "a lucky escape" after rolling the machinery at 6.47am.

"The patient had grazes to his hand and refused treatment and transport (to hospital)," the QAS spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said another man was lucky to escape injury after a vehicle rollover in Aratula overnight.

A man in his 50s rolled his car on the Cunningham Highway shortly after 5.30pm yesterday.

Ambulance officers were called but by the time they arrived the man had already pulled himself from the car, which was on its side.

He had no obvious injuries and also declined further treatment.