Man's leg badly broken in workplace accident

A MAN has been taken to hospital with a badly broken leg following a workplace accident this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Mt Crosby Water Treatment Plant about 12.20pm, following reports a piece of heavy machinery had fallen and trapped a contractor.

Firefighters who were called to the scene confirmed a heavy sandblasting canister had fallen off a forklift and onto the man's lower leg.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to Ipswich Hospital.

Workplace Health and Safety will investigate.