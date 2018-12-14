Man's kind act results in fashion store's 14-year success

BUSINESS BOOM: Elly-Rae owner Elly-Rae Ross and assistant Anne Cole at the Rosewood clothes store.

WHEN a gentleman tipped his hat to Elly-Rae Ross as she walked down the main street of Rosewood, the business owner knew she wanted to stay.

It was that friendly, old-fashioned greeting on the footpath would become the cornerstone of Elly-Rae's business.

She started her self-named fashion store on John St, Rosewood, about 14 years ago.

Retail across the nation has battled through tumultuous times; difficulty perhaps most felt in the rural and regional areas of Australia.

Elly-Rae said the key to prospering during a tough time was offering customers what they wanted.

"Mine's a destination shop,” she said.

"People come to Rosewood for the store from Toowoomba, the Gold Coast; one customer even travelled from Bundaberg.

"That one-on-one service we can provide, people want that friendly service.

"It differentiates us from shop centres and major shopping centres like Riverlink or Indooroopilly.

Rosewood's business world has its own struggles.

All agree more people are needed to visit the town and stay for longer periods.

"We need more people coming into the town and the place has a lot of potential,” Elly-Rae said.

"We have country charm but we need to do up the main street and make it a draw-card.”

The fashion-store owner, who employs two other women in her store, is also the events organiser for Rosewood's business community group.

She feels a responsibility to share her customer love across other stores.

"When they come in here I point them to other businesses around the town to spread the support,” she said.

"We should keep the money in Rosewood and keep these businesses going.

"We have our own stone mason, cabinet makers and I think businesses and residents should be using them.”

While Rosewood's shop facades and personality remains in the mid-1900s ere, Elly-Rae said retail needed to evolve.

As the town has transformed, so has her store's offerings.

"It's tougher definitely with the internet now,” she said.

The imposition of the internet forced the business to ditch the offering of formal gowns.

Instead, Elly-Rae has focused on providing the same friendly persona the gentleman did to her about 14 years ago.

"I'm excited for the future, we're all very excited,” she said.