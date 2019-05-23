Menu
Punches fly, keys stolen in road rage attack

Andrew Korner
by
23rd May 2019 12:44 PM
DETECTIVES are appealing for the public's help in their investigations into an assault and robbery on the Ipswich Motorway yesterday morning.

About 7am a 34-year-old man from Yamanto was travelling in a white Nissan Navara towards Brisbane and had just passed the Progress Rd overpass when he noticed a car following and driving aggressively.

The man pulled over and the two drivers confronted each other.

The situation escalated with the driver of the second vehicle - a red Mercedes-Benz Sprinter - striking the victim twice in the face, causing bruising.

He then continued to assault the man before removing the victim's keys from the ignition and leaving the scene in his own vehicle, travelling towards Brisbane along the Ipswich Motorway.

Detectives are appealing for anyone that may have witnessed the incident or captured it on camera to contact police.

