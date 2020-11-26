Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NCA NewsWire
NCA NewsWire
Crime

Man’s hilarious panic move when sprung

by Kathryn Bermingham
26th Nov 2020 6:03 PM

A man allegedly caught snooping around a building site is accused of trying to pretend he was a statue when police arrived at the scene.

Patrols were called to the site at South Plympton, south of the Adelaide CBD, just before 3.30am Thursday morning, after a security company reported a person walking around inside with a torch.

When officers arrived, they cordoned off the area and called in a police dog patrol.

"PD Judge and his handler searched the site, locating a man inside one of the apartments pretending to be a statue," SA Police said.

The man, a 29-year-old from Seaton, was arrested and charged with being unlawfully on premises.

Checks revealed he had an outstanding court warrant, and he was refused police bail.

He fronted the Adelaide Magistrates Court later on Thursday morning, and was again refused release.

The man will remain behind bars until his next court appearance in December.

Originally published as Man's hilarious panic move when sprung

More Stories

arrest crime offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Graduating students’ final celebration goes viral

        Premium Content Graduating students’ final celebration goes viral

        Education It was always going to be a difficult year for senior students in 2020 and that was before COVID-19 hit

        Inside incredible transformation of 120-year-old house

        Premium Content Inside incredible transformation of 120-year-old house

        News An extensive 18-month process has given an Ipswich home that dates back to the...

        Pop up drive-in cinema coming to Ipswich neighbourhood

        Premium Content Pop up drive-in cinema coming to Ipswich neighbourhood

        News A carpark will transform into a drive-in movie theatre this weekend

        Man planned sex with children in ‘explicit detail’

        Premium Content Man planned sex with children in ‘explicit detail’

        Crime Disturbing details of a man’s efforts to procure children overseas for sex